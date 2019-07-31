Qualys Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the quarter, the Company reported revenues of $78.9 million, net income under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") of $16.2 million, non-GAAP net income of $22.9 million, adjusted EBITDA of $33.4 million, GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.39, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.55.

"With almost 24 million Qualys Cloud Agent subscriptions at the end of Q2, we are clearly solving a critical problem in security by providing a technology platform that enables organizations to consolidate the plethora of point solutions. Our innovative cloud agent technology has been recognized by the issuance of four patents, which were filed in 2008," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. "With the launch of our groundbreaking Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory solution as a free service, we hope to accelerate cloud agent deployment across environments, resulting in increased multi-product adoption by our customers, creating a significant barrier to competitive point solutions."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenues: Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 16% to $78.9 million compared to $68.2 million for the same quarter in 2018.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 18% to $61.4 million compared to $51.9 million for the same quarter in 2018. GAAP gross margin percentage was 78% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 76% for the same quarter in 2018. Non-GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 19% to $63.4 million compared to $53.4 million for the same quarter in 2018. Non-GAAP gross margin percentage was 80% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 78% for the same quarter in 2018.

Operating Income: GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 48% to $16.1 million compared to $10.9 million for the same quarter in 2018. As a percentage of revenues, GAAP operating income was 20% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 16% for the same quarter in 2018. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 33% to $27.0 million compared to $20.4 million for the same quarter in 2018. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating income was 34% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 30% for the same quarter in 2018.

Net Income: GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $16.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $10.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2018. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $22.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $16.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 25% to $33.4 million compared to $26.7 million for the same quarter in 2018. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted EBITDA was 42% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 39% for the same quarter in 2018.

Operating Cash Flow: Operating cash flow for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 52% to $36.9 million compared to $24.2 million for the same quarter in 2018. As a percentage of revenues, operating cash flow was 47% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 36% for the same quarter in 2018.

Second Quarter 2019 Business Highlights

Select New Customers:

Altria Group, Inc., Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Bank OZK, Bayer AG, Bloomberg L.P., City of Atlanta, Elastic, Navisite, Inc., Navy Federal Credit Union, Nordstrom, SentinelOne, and Signature Bank.

Business Highlights:

Selected by the Center for Internet Security (CIS) to provide its members with continuous monitoring of internet-facing digital certificates and SSL/TLS configurations.

Unveiled a new Cloud Agent Gateway (CAG), a major extension of the Cloud Agent Platform, that drastically simplifies large-scale deployments across on-premise and hybrid cloud environments.

Established a partnership with Coalfire to integrate Qualys' vulnerability management and continuous monitoring capabilities into Coalfire's Secure Cloud Automation Services (SCAS).

Financial Performance Outlook

Third Quarter 2019 Guidance: Management expects revenues for the third quarter of 2019 to be in the range of $82.2 million to $82.7 million, representing 15% growth over the same quarter in 2018. GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.30 to $0.32, which assumes an effective income tax rate of 24%. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.52 to $0.54, which assumes a non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 22%. Third quarter 2019 earnings per share estimates are based on approximately 41.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the quarter.

Full Year 2019 Guidance: Management expects revenues for the full year 2019 to be in the range of $321 million to $322.5 million, representing 15% to 16% growth over 2018. GAAP net income per diluted share is now expected to be in the range of $1.24 to $1.28, up from the previous guidance range of $1.02 to $1.07. This assumes an effective income tax rate of 19%, down from the previous assumption of 23%. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is now expected to be in the range of $2.03 to $2.07, up from the previous guidance range of $1.89 to $1.94. This assumes a non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 22%. Full year 2019 earnings per share estimates are based on approximately 41.7 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

About Qualys, Inc.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 12,200 customers and active users in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes and substantial cost savings. The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated cloud apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance and protection for IT systems and web applications on-premises, on endpoints and elastic clouds. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to: our expectations regarding our Qualys Cloud Platform innovation and the capabilities of our platform; the protections of our patent portfolio; the benefits of our strategic acquisitions; the benefits of our new products, integrations, collaborations and joint solutions; our strategy and our business model and our ability to execute such strategy; our guidance for revenues, GAAP EPS and non-GAAP EPS for the third quarter and full year 2019, and our expectations for the number of weighted average diluted shares outstanding and effective income tax rate for the third quarter and full year 2019. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include our ability to continue to develop platform capabilities and solutions; the ability of our platform and solutions to perform as intended; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing solutions and new solutions; real or perceived defects, errors or vulnerabilities in our products or services; our ability to retain existing customers and generate new customers; the budgeting cycles, seasonal buying patterns and length of our sales cycle; our ability to manage costs as we increase our customer base and the number of our platform solutions; the market for cloud solutions for IT security and compliance not increasing at the rate we expect; competition from other products and services; fluctuations in currency exchange rates, unexpected fluctuations in our effective tax rate on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth and our ability to anticipate future market needs and opportunities; any unanticipated accounting charges; and general market, political, economic and business conditions in the United States as well as globally. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 3, 2019.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Qualys as of the date hereof, and Qualys disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Qualys provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA (defined as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, interest income and other income (expense), net, non-recurring expenses, and acquisition-related expenses that do not reflect ongoing costs of operating the business) and non-GAAP free cash flows (defined as cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and principal payments under capital lease).

In computing non-GAAP financial measures, Qualys excludes the effects of stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses and acquisition-related expenses that do not reflect ongoing costs of operating the business. Qualys believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help illustrate underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the income or expenses, as well as the related tax effects, that are excluded in non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flows.

Furthermore, Qualys uses some of these non-GAAP financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals for managing its business and evaluating its performance. Qualys believes that non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flows provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing its recurring core business operating results over multiple periods with other companies in its industry.

Although Qualys does not focus on quarterly billings, Qualys provides calculated current billings (defined as total revenue recognized in a period plus the sequential change in current deferred revenue in the corresponding period) to assist investors and analysts in assessing its operating performance.

Qualys has not reconciled non-GAAP net income per diluted share guidance to GAAP net income per diluted share guidance because Qualys does not provide guidance on the various reconciling cash and non-cash items between GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income (i.e., stock-based compensation and non-recurring expenses). The actual dollar amount of reconciling items in the third quarter and full year 2019 is likely to have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP net income per diluted share in the third quarter and full year 2019. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP net income per diluted share guidance to the GAAP net income per diluted share guidance is not available without unreasonable effort.

In order to provide a more complete picture of recurring core operating business results, the Company's non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share include tax adjustments required to achieve the effective tax rate on a non-GAAP basis, which could differ from the GAAP effective tax rate. The Company believes its estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 22% in 2019 is a reasonable estimate under its global operating structure. The Company may adjust this rate during the year to take into account events or trends that it believes materially impact the estimated annual rate. The non-GAAP effective tax rate could be subject to change for a number of reasons, including but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in geographic mix of revenues and expenses and other significant events.

The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP information in evaluating and operating its business internally and as such has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Qualys, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues $78,929

$68,153

$154,272

$133,031 Cost of revenues(1) 17,537

16,248

35,246

32,149 Gross profit 61,392

51,905

119,026

100,882 Operating expenses:













Research and development (1) 17,695

13,128

33,532

25,681 Sales and marketing(1) 17,165

18,976

34,480

35,209 General and administrative(1) 10,424

8,906

20,855

20,691 Total operating expenses 45,284

41,010

88,867

81,581 Income from operations 16,108

10,895

30,159

19,301 Other income (expense), net:













Interest expense (28)

(39)

(70)

(77) Interest income 2,198

1,452

4,249

2,542 Other income (expense), net 231

(529)

8

(336) Total other income (expense), net 2,401

884

4,187

2,129 Income before income taxes 18,509

11,779

34,346

21,430 Provision for income taxes 2,277

1,486

4,848

1,995 Net income $16,232

$10,293

$ 29,498

$ 19,435 Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.41

$ 0.26

$ 0.75

$ 0.50 Diluted $ 0.39

$ 0.24

$ 0.71

$ 0.46 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:













Basic 39,198

38,987

39,143

38,843 Diluted 41,530

42,215

41,570

42,074

(1)Includes stock-based compensation as follows:















Cost of revenues $ 552

$ 609

$ 1,097

$ 1,263 Research and development 2,704

1,976

5,044

3,817 Sales and marketing 1,063

1,105

2,131

2,506 General and administrative 4,016

3,333

8,508

8,328 Total stock-based compensation $ 8,335

$ 7,023

$ 16,780

$ 15,914

Qualys, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands)









June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,381

$ 41,026 Short-term marketable securities 207,626

248,140 Accounts receivable, net 63,184

75,825 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,395

13,974 Total current assets 381,586

378,965 Long-term marketable securities 111,521

76,710 Property and equipment, net 59,359

61,442 Operating leases - right of use asset 28,101

- Deferred tax assets, net 22,976

26,387 Intangible assets, net 19,836

21,976 Goodwill 7,325

7,225 Restricted cash 1,200

1,200 Other noncurrent assets 13,708

11,775 Total assets $645,612

$ 585,680 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 963

$ 5,588 Accrued liabilities 24,315

26,695 Deferred revenues, current 176,609

164,624 Operating lease liability, current 6,826

- Total current liabilities 208,713

196,907 Deferred revenues, noncurrent 20,835

20,423 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 31,987

- Other noncurrent liabilities 479

10,361 Total liabilities 262,014

227,691 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 39

39 Additional paid-in capital 345,637

330,572 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,240

(586) Retained earnings 36,682

27,964 Total stockholders' equity 383,598

357,989 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $645,612

$ 585,680

Qualys, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands)









Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018 Cash flow from operating activities:





Net income $ 29,498

$ 19,435 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





operative activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 15,809

14,249 Bad debt expense 86

- Loss on disposal of property and equipment 183

9 Stock-based compensation 16,780

15,914 Amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts on marketable securities (1,060)

(169) Deferred income taxes 3,047

681 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 12,555

11,876 Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,863)

(4,073) Accounts payable (1,189)

(331) Accrued liabilities (121)

6,238 Deferred revenues 12,397

4,424 Other noncurrent liabilities 153

(1,026) Net cash provided by operating activities 81,275

67,227 Cash flow from investing activities:





Purchases of marketable securities (184,829)

(151,825) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 193,270

120,838 Purchases of property and equipment (14,138)

(13,240) Business combinations (1,850)

(3,359) Purchase of privately-held investment -

(2,500) Net cash used in investing activities (7,547)

(50,086) Cash flow from financing activities:





Proceeds from exercise of stock options 8,991

12,174 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (7,411)

(8,935) Principal payments under capital lease obligations (836)

(794) Repurchase of common stock (24,117)

(19,356) Net cash used in financing activities (23,373)

(16,911)







Effects of exchange rate changes on cash -

(42) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 50,355

188 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 42,226

87,791 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 92,581

$ 87,979

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income $ 16,232

$ 10,293

$ 29,498

$ 19,435 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 6,354

6,342

12,769

12,752 Amortization of intangible assets 1,520

864

3,040

1,497 Interest expense 28

39

70

77 Provision for income taxes 2,277

1,486

4,848

1,995 EBITDA 26,411

19,024

50,225

35,756 Stock-based compensation 8,335

7,023

16,780

15,914 Interest income and Other income (expense), net (2,429)

(923)

(4,257)

(2,206) Acquisition-related expenses (1) (2) (3) (4) 1,059

1,610

1,253

1,888 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,376

$ 26,734

$ 64,001

$ 51,352



(1)For three months ended June 30, 2019, includes $0.1 million and $0.9 million of compensation related to acquisitions in 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2)For six months ended June 30, 2019, includes $0.5 million, $2.1 million and $0.1 million of compensation related to acquisitions in 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively, offset by $1.4 million of reversals of previous obligations. (3) For three months ended June 30, 2018, includes $1.6 million of compensation related to acquisitions in 2017. (4) For six months ended June 30, 2018, includes $1.9 million of compensation related to acquisitions in 2017.

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30 ,

2019

2018

2019

2018 GAAP Cost of revenues $ 17,537

$ 16,248

$ 35,246

$ 32,149 Less: Stock-based compensation (552)

(609)

(1,097)

(1,263) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (1) (3)

-

(3)

- Less: Amortization of intangible assets (1,495)

(839)

(2,990)

(1,447) Non-GAAP Cost of revenues $ 15,487

$ 14,800

$ 31,156

$ 29,439















GAAP Gross profit $ 61,392

$ 51,905

$ 119,026

$ 100,882 Plus: Stock-based compensation 552

609

1,097

1,263 Plus: Acquisition-related expenses (1) 3

-

3

- Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 1,495

839

2,990

1,447 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 63,442

$ 53,353

$ 123,116

$ 103,592















GAAP Research and development $ 17,695

$ 13,128

$ 33,532

$ 25,681 Less: Stock-based compensation (2,704)

(1,976)

(5,044)

(3,817) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (1) (1,052)

(43)

(1,246)

(86) Less: Amortization of intangible assets (25)

(25)

(50)

(50) Non-GAAP Research and development $ 13,914

$ 11,084

$ 27,192

$ 21,728















GAAP Sales and marketing $ 17,165

$ 18,976

$ 34,480

$ 35,209 Less: Stock-based compensation (1,063)

(1,105)

(2,131)

(2,506) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (1) (4)

(1,567)

(4)

(1,802) Non-GAAP Sales and marketing $ 16,098

$ 16,304

$ 32,345

$ 30,901















GAAP General and administrative $ 10,424

$ 8,906

$ 20,855

$ 20,691 Less: Stock-based compensation (4,016)

(3,333)

(8,508)

(8,328) Non-GAAP General and administrative $ 6,408

$ 5,573

$ 12,347

$ 12,363















GAAP Operating expenses $ 45,284

$ 41,010

$ 88,867

$ 81,581 Less: Stock-based compensation (7,783)

(6,414)

(15,683)

(14,651) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (1) (1,056)

(1,610)

(1,250)

(1,888) Less: Amortization of intangible assets (25)

(25)

(50)

(50) Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 36,420

$ 32,961

$ 71,884

$ 64,992















GAAP Income from operations $ 16,108

$ 10,895

$ 30,159

$ 19,301 Plus: Stock-based compensation 8,335

7,023

16,780

15,914 Plus: Acquisition-related expenses (1) 1,059

1,610

1,253

1,888 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 1,520

864

3,040

1,497 Non-GAAP Income from operations $ 27,022

$ 20,392

$ 51,232

$ 38,600















GAAP Net income $ 16,232

$ 10,293

$ 29,498

$ 19,435 Plus: Stock-based compensation 8,335

7,023

16,780

15,914 Plus: Acquisition-related expenses (1) 1,059

1,610

1,253

1,888 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 1,520

864

3,040

1,497 Less: Tax adjustment (4,205)

(3,402)

(7,349)

(7,361) Non-GAAP Net income $ 22,941

$ 16,388

$ 43,222

$ 31,373















Non-GAAP Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.59

$ 0.42

$ 1.10

$ 0.81 Diluted $ 0.55

$ 0.39

$ 1.04

$ 0.75 Weighted average shares used in non-GAAP net income per share:











Basic 39,198

38,987

39,143

38,843 Diluted 41,530

42,215

41,570

42,074



(1)Relates to compensation expense from the acquisition of Adya, Layered Insight, 1Mobility and NetWatcher.

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES FREE CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands)









Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018 GAAP Cash flows provided by operating activities (1) $ 81,275

$ 67,227 Less:





Purchases of property and equipment (14,138)

(13,240) Principal payments under capital lease obligations (836)

(794) Non-GAAP Free cash flows $ 66,301

$ 53,193



(1)Includes $2.2 million and $2.0 million of acquisition related expenses paid during the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 respectively.

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES CALCULATED CURRENT BILLINGS (Unaudited) (in thousands)









Three Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018 GAAP Revenue $ 78,929

$ 68,153 Plus: Current deferred revenue at June 30 176,609

151,419 Less: Current deferred revenue at March 31 (174,452)

(147,656) Non-GAAP Calculated current billings $ 81,086

$ 71,916 Calculated current billings growth compared to same quarter of prior year 13%

20%

