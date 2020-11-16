Qualys Extends Partnership with Armor to Include Compliance and Monitoring of Public Clouds

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, today announced that Armor, a global provider of cybersecurity software that protects workloads in public, hybrid and private cloud environments, is integrating the Qualys CloudView app, which includes Cloud Inventory and Cloud Security Assessment, into Armor Anywhere, an industry-leading cloud security platform.

Armor Anywhere with Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) lets clients continuously inventory and assess the security and compliance of their public cloud services as per industry standard benchmarks and regulatory mandates (e.g. NIST, FEDRAMP, CIS).

The Qualys CloudView app extends Qualys' relationship with Armor. Qualys Cloud Agents are already embedded and fully integrated with the Armor platform to deliver asset discovery and inventory, plus vulnerability assessment, including configuration controls, threat prioritization and patch detection. This integration now provides compliance and monitoring of public cloud workloads to Armor customers.

"The Qualys Cloud Platform is highly scalable and easily integrates with Armor's security and compliance platform," said Mark Woodward, CEO of Armor. The addition of Qualys CloudView allows us to further accelerate compliance outcomes and protect customers from intentional and accidental risks in their public clouds."

"As a leading security provider, Armor is a trusted advisor helping companies to secure their hybrid cloud environments," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. "This expanded partnership enables Armor to further extend visibility into public cloud services to easily manage continuous compliance and risk for their customers."

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 15,700 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

