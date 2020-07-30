Qualys Integrates Ivanti Patch Management into Qualys VMDR Platform to Self-Heal Endpoints with One Click

FOSTER CITY, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti, the company that automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service from cloud to edge, and Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced an expanded partnership. The partnership provides for the integration of Ivanti® Patch Management technology within the Qualys VMDR® (Vulnerability Management Detection Response) platform. The next phase of the integration will allow Qualys customers to patch MacOS systems, as well as over 70 third-party Mac applications, directly through Qualys VMDR.

The Ivanti and Qualys partnership provides for tight integration of Ivanti Patch Management into Qualys VMDR to automate and simplify the patch remediation process. As a result, customers will be able to quickly detect vulnerabilities, from endpoint to datacenter, and automatically deploy expertly pre-tested Mac patches across dozens of third-party applications. Current Microsoft patch coverage includes both security and non-security content for all supported products, operating systems, and applications, including Microsoft Office. The Ivanti patch catalog is one of the industry's most comprehensive catalogs currently securing over 180 million endpoints globally.

"Ivanti's expanded partnership with Qualys further underscores our mission to help deliver end-to-end security solutions," said Nayaki Nayyar, executive vice president and chief product officer, Ivanti. "Our recently announced Ivanti Neurons platform powers security teams with advanced automation capabilities to discover, prioritize, remediate vulnerabilities and self-heal endpoints and edge devices."

"The seamless integration of Ivanti and Qualys technologies in VMDR takes endpoint security to the next level," said Sumedh Thakar, president and chief product officer, Qualys. "By extending Ivanti's leading patch management technology from Windows to Mac, Qualys VMDR now orchestrates the entire process of discovery, prioritization and patching of critical vulnerabilities in real time across hybrid IT environments including macOS devices. Furthermore, it allows us to bridge IT and SecOps workflows to more efficiently secure and manage today's explosion of remote workers."

Qualys VMDR provides an all-in-one cloud-based app that automates the entire vulnerability management cycle across on-premises, endpoints, cloud, mobile, containers, OT and IoT environments – significantly accelerating the ability for organizations to respond to threats and prevent breaches. Deployment for the cloud-based app is easy, and pricing is asset based, which makes it simple to procure. Ivanti Patch Management technology is available today as an integrated component of Qualys VMDR.

To learn more, visit https://www.qualys.com/vmdr.

Ivanti Patch Management technology for OEM partners, marketed as Ivanti® Security Controls SDK, is provided to partners through a series of SDKs that allow rapid integration of a complete patch management solution into existing security solutions. These SDKs cover the patch management life cycle from endpoint assessment to patch packaging to patch deployment. This allows partners to deliver a full application security solution with patch content that covers Windows OS, MacOS and Linux variants as well as thousands of third-party applications. Whether a partner's solution is supporting customers in the cloud, on-premise or in the datacenter, Ivanti Security Controls SDKs allow OEM partners to deliver world class agent-based and agentless patching across completely heterogenous environments.

To learn more visit: https://www.ivanti.com/partners/oem.

About Qualys: One Cloud Platform – One Agent – One Global View

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions with over 15,700 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The native Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver 360-degree visibility across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. The platform delivers the visibility businesses need to assess critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has built a large, impressive customer base and established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, as well as preeminent managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The Company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

About Ivanti: Better Experiences, Better Outcomes.

Ivanti automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service from cloud to edge. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI, and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises, in cloud, and at the edge, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

