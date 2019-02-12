Qualys Introduces Patch Management App to Help IT and Security Teams Streamline and Accelerate Vulnerability Remediation

With Qualys PM, the Qualys Cloud Platform now consolidates vulnerability assessment, threat prioritization and remediation, allowing IT and SecOps teams to centralize remediation of vulnerabilities across Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems, as well as over 300 third-party applications. Users can quickly target critical Common Vulnerability and Exposure IDs (CVEs) without researching knowledge base articles, then deploy the patch to endpoints, on-premises or cloud assets and verify remediation, all from one console.

"Patch management is a critical and time-consuming task that many organizations struggle do well at the pace and scale required today," said Christopher Kissel, Research Director, Security Products, IDC. "Qualys has built an impressive platform to help organizations automate the full lifecycle of discovering, prioritizing and now remediating vulnerabilities on a global scale."

"More than ever, digital business requires constant collaboration between security and IT teams to orchestrate remediation across on-premises assets, endpoints and clouds," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO, Qualys, Inc. "Patch Management gives them the immediacy and automation required to do so."

2-Second Visibility and Remote Patching with Qualys Cloud Agents

Qualys PM can be activated instantly via the same Qualys Cloud Agent used for assessing vulnerabilities and configurations. This single agent continuously sends critical change event data and supporting details to the cloud and enables patch installation on remote and roaming endpoints outside the network.

Once activated, Qualys PM continuously gathers and uploads telemetry about installed software, open vulnerabilities and missing patches to the Qualys Cloud Platform. The resulting shared visibility of assets and their posture enables IT and security teams to collaborate using common vulnerability-centric terminology and provides a consistent data set to analyze, prioritize, deploy and verify patches more efficiently.

Patch deployments can be impacted by remediation windows or change management policies. Qualys PM allows teams the flexibility to run scheduled patches, approve new patches into existing deployment jobs for ongoing operational security, and create one-off jobs for emergency deployment of patches for high-profile vulnerabilities.

Initial Qualys PM support will include Windows operating systems and more than 55 Windows and third-party applications. Future support will include Mac and Linux operating systems, expanded approval workflows and increased automation. Future versions of Qualys PM will feature unified reporting and visibility across all steps of the patching process, with separation of duties for specific tasks, in order to streamline processes and foster collaboration.

Availability and Pricing

Qualys PM will be generally available in March. Pricing starts at $29.95 per asset.

The Qualys Cloud Platform

The Qualys Cloud Platform is a quantum leap in enterprise and cloud security, offering customers a unified view of IT, security and compliance across on- and off-premises assets, endpoints, clouds, containers and web applications, drastically reducing the cost and complexity of managing multiple security vendors.

The Qualys platform delivers nearly 20 fully integrated, centrally managed and self-updating best-of-breed security and compliance solutions. By automatically gathering and analyzing security and compliance data from IT assets anywhere in one single-pane view, the Qualys Cloud Platform gives customers the scalability, visibility, accuracy and breadth of capabilities to fight cyber-attacks and build security into their digital transformation initiatives.

