Qualys Partners with Google Cloud to Add Container Security Support for Google Cloud Artifact Registry

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced it has worked with Google Cloud to provide out-of-the-box support for Google Cloud Artifact Registry for its Container Security solution.

Container artifact hygiene across registries with Qualys Container Security

The new integration allows security and DevOps teams to set up automated security scans of container artifacts in Artifact Registry, now generally available. Qualys Container Security scanning will assess all images for software inventory, vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, and provide a unified view across multiple Google Cloud regions. Customers can then leverage the Qualys security posture API of these container images for automation of security workflows like container deployments in Google Cloud Build or integrating with DevOps ticketing systems.

"Google Cloud's Artifact Registry provides a convenient fully-managed service that allows customers to have a central repository for all their software artifacts," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. "Now, with our new integration, customers can quickly adopt this artifact management offering from Google Cloud in their DevOps pipeline with seamless container security built-in from Qualys."

"It's important that DevOps and IT teams are able to deliver software quickly and securely, and we're excited that Qualys is integrating its container security capabilities with Google Cloud's Artifact Registry," said Juan Sebastian Oviedo, Product Manager at Google Cloud.

Qualys Container Security

Built on the Qualys Cloud Platform, Qualys Container Security discovers, tracks and secures containers from build to runtime. Container Security continuously flags and responds to security and compliance issues in containers across your hybrid IT environment. The addition of runtime protection extends these capabilities, delivering full, granular visibility into running containers and the ability to enforce policies that govern containers' behavior. As a result, you can immediately detect and act upon containers drifting from their parent images and potentially creating a security risk due to vulnerabilities or misconfigurations.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 15,700 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.



