Quanta Centre Opens its Security Token Offering to Seek Investments from the Public

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akemona , a funding portal and asset tokenization platform, announced the launch of the Pranalink offering on the Akemona portal to seek investments from the public under SEC Regulation Crowdfunding. Quanta Centre owns and operates an alternative energy marketplace at https://pranalink.com. Pranalink investors will be eligible for discounts on products in the Pranalink corporate shop. To learn more about the Pranalink offering, please visit https://akemona.com/offerings/quanta.

Pranalink is a US-based multi-vendor alternative energy products and services marketplace catering to cross-border vendors and customers. "Our intention for this site is to be a one-stop-shop for energy workers or for anyone who is interested in learning more about their body and the effect of external energies upon it," said Jeanine DiMaria, the CEO of Pranalink.

Launched in June 2022, Pranalink is acquiring vendors and practitioners of energy products. "There is no limit to this type of expansion. Already, the company has tie-ups with some well-known practitioners in the US and India," added Anand Kumar, a Chartered Accountant and one of the founders of Pranalink.

Pranalink supports energy practitioners with their branding while also providing support for workshops and digital marketing. Its website is focused on the energy healing community. Jeanine DiMaria explains, "Energy modalities help us connect to our center so we may heal and find our purpose. Positive energy healing techniques remove blockages that keep us from reaching our full health and achieving our full potential."

Pranalink's revenue model is based on commissions. As shown in its business plan, the funding requirement is primarily for digital marketing, for customer acquisition, and brand building. The money raised will allow the company to:

Engage in digital marketing to expand its customer base and to procure vendors resulting in higher revenue.

Increase team size to respond to expanding business.

Launch additional marketing and brand building campaigns to drive more businesses to the Pranalink marketplace.

Continuously enhance the Pranalink marketplace for better user experience.

"Pranalink's business model is asset light, expandable across the globe, and scalable," notes Deepa Lekshmi, one of the leaders of Quanta Centre. "Moreover, the company has an early mover advantage in the alternative healing products market. There is a huge market potential for this venture as the global complementary and alternative medicine market size is USD 400 billion and growing. To this date, Pranalink is the only global marketplace in this segment to provide a comprehensive range of solutions to alternative energy enthusiasts."

With its new marketplace platform launched in 2022, Pranalink marketplace is seeing participation from people across the globe – US, UK, Singapore, India, Middle East, Australia, and other regions. Pranalink received mentorship from SCORE, USA and has received encouraging feedbacks from its users.

"Pranalink was founded as a project of passion to benefit humanity from energy healing, a deeply underpenetrated space," says Jeanine DiMaria. "Pranalink offers the potential to unlock these opportunities. The increasing adoption and usage of alternative healing medicine coupled with several government initiatives to promote adoption of such therapy is expected to create significant traction for the Pranalink marketplace."

Pranalink's mission is to provide energy healers an unmatched convenience through unique, all-inclusive service offerings and education solutions that reach beyond customer and partner expectations. Pranalink plans to achieve its mission through deep relationships and partnerships with service providers.

Under SEC Regulation Crowdfunding, investments in Pranalink are open to the public on the Akemona funding portal at https://akemona.com/offerings/quanta. Currently, Akemona allows payments through ACH, credit/debit card and wire transfers. Investors comfortable with a digital wallet can register their wallet to receive blockchain tokens as securities. Ravi Srivastava, CEO of Akemona, emphasized that, "Unlike cryptocurrencies, these security tokens are an investment contract between Quanta Centre and its investors." Blockchain-based digital securities offer direct ownership of securities, transparency of transactions, and the ability to trade directly with interested buyers.

Media Contact:

Jacob Sparks

[email protected]

+1.510.943.4210

About Akemona, Inc.

Akemona ( https://akemona.com ), a pioneer in digital securities, is registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA ( https://www.finra.org/about/firms-we-regulate/funding-portals-we-regulate ) under Regulation Crowdfunding. Akemona Technologies, an affiliate of Akemona, is the developer of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) tokenization platform that enables issuers to manage the life cycle of digital securities and allows direct ownership of digital stocks and bonds to investors. Akemona, Inc. is a unit of Akemona-Core, Inc .

Disclaimer

This communication is for information only. Nothing in this press release should be construed as investment advice, endorsement, analysis, or recommendation with respect to any securities. Neither Akemona, Akemona Technologies, nor any of their respective officers, directors, agents, and employees make any recommendation or endorsement whatsoever regarding any securities through this press release. Nothing in this press release should be construed as an offer to sell, distribute, or solicit an offer to buy any securities. Offering of securities are only made through the private placement memorandum and associated offering documents for each offering. These private placement memorandums contain specific details of fees paid and should be reviewed in detail before investing. The digital securities offered on the Akemona platform are only suitable for prospective investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the risks associated with private investments, including the risk of complete loss of their investment. Digital securities sold through Akemona, pursuant to section 4(a)(6) of the Securities Act and SEC Regulation Crowdfunding thereunder, are speculative and illiquid.

SOURCE Akemona, Inc.