Quanta Names Francisco Ortiz as Head of Sales

BURBANK, Calif., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta, Inc. (OTCPK:QNTA), an applied sciences company based on a quantum biology platform that significantly boosts the potency and efficiency of any plant-based matter, today announced that it has hired Francisco Ortiz to lead its sales organization.

Mr. Ortiz is an accomplished sales leader with over two decades of experience in direct sales with both publicly-traded and private companies, spanning industrial and medical technology products. Most recently he was a senior sales and account manager for Bako DX, an imaging, pathology, and therapeutics company, where he was among the top-ranked sales consultants since joining the company in 2014, and turned a non-performing territory into the highest revenue-generating territory in the US. Prior to that he held senior-level sales executive roles at Paychex, TelePacific Communications, and Ricoh Business Solutions, where he managed and successfully executed sales strategies, with P&L responsibilities, reporting directly into the C-Suite. At Ricoh, Mr. Ortiz turned around a failed territory into one with sales of over $1 million in just 12 months. Mr. Ortiz earned his B.A. at University California, Santa Barbara.

Eric Rice, CEO of Quanta, commented, "Francisco is a committed and exceptional sales professional, and we're excited to have him as our Head of Sales here at Quanta. His drive to make the world a better place through the discovery and delivery of great healthcare therapeutic and homeopathic products fits in perfectly with our vision, and we look forward to leverage his skills and talents to drive sales for Quanta, from pain management, to anti-aging skin care products and beyond."

About Quanta:

Quanta, Inc. ("Quanta") is a cutting-edge technology platform whose patented, proprietary technology harnesses advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Currently, Quanta supports product formulations in pain management, anti-inflammation, skincare, anti-aging, nutritional supplements, and plant-based consumables. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

The established resonance theory behind Quanta's polarization process has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients to produce more-effective carbon-trapping plants to transformative anti-aging solutions Quanta's technology has the opportunity to upend how commercial products are made and the benefits from them. Already we see multi-trillion-dollar global industries benefiting from Quanta's technology. You can find more about Quanta at https://buyquanta.com/.

Contacts:

Darrow Associates, Inc.

Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director, IR

[email protected]

(516) 419-9915

SOURCE Quanta, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.quanta9.com

