Quanta Services to Participate in Several Institutional Investor Conferences in May and June

HOUSTON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) announced today that company management will participate in several institutional investor conferences in May and June, including the KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Virtual Conference, Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Virtual Conference and the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Virtual Conference.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Virtual Conference

Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, Derrick Jensen, Chief Financial Officer, Paul Gregory, President of Pipeline and Industrial and Chief Strategy Officer and Kip Rupp, Vice President – Investor Relations, will virtually meet with institutional investors during the conference on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Virtual Conference

Kip Rupp, Vice President - Investor Relations, will virtually meet with institutional investors during the conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Virtual Conference

Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, Derrick Jensen, Chief Financial Officer, Paul Gregory, President of Pipeline and Industrial and Chief Strategy Officer and Kip Rupp, Vice President – Investor Relations, will virtually meet with institutional investors during the conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Mr. Austin, Mr. Jensen and Mr. Gregory will also participate in a fireside chat at 12:40 p.m. Eastern time that day, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. Live webcast links and archived replays of this presentation will be available in the "Investors & Media" section of Quanta's website.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, pipeline, energy and communications industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

Kip Rupp, CFA

Quanta Services, Inc.

(713) 341-7260

SOURCE Quanta Services, Inc.

