Quanta Services to Present at Several Institutional Investor Conferences in November

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) announced today that company management will present at several institutional investor conferences in November, including the Stephens NY Investment Conference, the Baird 2018 Global Industrial Conference and the Credit Suisse Industrials Conference. Any presentation materials will be made available for review prior to the presentation in the "Investors & Media" section of Quanta's website at http://investors.quantaservices.com. Quanta's presentations will also be broadcast live over the Internet. Live webcast links and archived replays of the presentations will be available in the "Investors & Media" section of Quanta's website.

Stephens NY Investment Conference

Duke Austin, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derrick Jensen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session at the Stephens NY Investment Conference on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at 11:15 a.m. Eastern time.

Baird 2018 Global Industrial Conference

Duke Austin, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derrick Jensen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2018 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Central time.

Credit Suisse Industrials Conference

Duke Austin, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derrick Jensen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse Industrials Conference on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time.

