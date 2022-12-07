Quantela and T-Mobile Sign Alliance Agreement to Combine Their Collective IOT Capabilities to Generate Greater Value for Cities and Utility Providers Across the US

BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital infrastructure leader, Quantela Inc. today announced a new alliance agreement with T-Mobile to combine T-Mobile's existing IoT assets and cellular connectivity with Quantela's established smart city software and hardware solutions to bring a more competitive IoT offering to the US market which will open the doors for accelerated city digitization.

This powerful collaboration creates greater value for cities and utilities, particularly in the smart lighting space, which is often seen as a gateway initiative to help cities fund further digitization efforts. Through the alliance, Quantela's Narrowband IoT (NBIoT) street light controllers will be connected to T-Mobile's nationwide network and managed through a Quantela software platform to offer customers reduced capital and maintenance costs, reduced energy consumption and expenses, and enable greater network security and coverage across the US versus LED lights without smart controls.

By joining forces, T-Mobile can expand their existing IoT portfolio, and leverage Quantela's software solutions to give their customers a unified command and control platform to connect, view and manage data across all their IoT assets. Once deployed, cities and utilities can stack all existing and future IoT devices onto Quantela's open architecture technology, optimizing and accelerating their ability to digitize additional city services like traffic management or energy metering to create safer, more sustainable communities for their constituents.

"This strategic alliance helps us enhance and accelerate penetration of NBIoT streetlight controllers managed through Quantela software, further strengthening our position as a leader in the smart lighting market. Additionally, we can grow our software footprint through T-Mobile's existing IoT customer base who are looking for a unified smart city platform to manage their data and more importantly use that data to deliver greater economic, environmental, and societal outcomes for their communities." said Amr Salem, Chief Executive Officer, Quantela.

Quantela Inc. founded in 2015, is a technology company that offers end-to-end infrastructure digitization solutions to help cities and communities meet their economic, social, and environmental objectives. Unlike other technology companies, we tailor our offerings (what we can digitize) and the business model (how we partner with our customer to deliver that digitization) to drive measurable impact where our customers need it most. Today, working with cities and towns; utilities, and public venues, our team of 400+ experts offer a vast array of outcomes business models through technologies like digital advertising, smart lighting, smart traffic, and digitized citizen services. We are supported by our key investors, Digital Alpha, a leading alternative asset manager focused on digital infrastructure; and Energy Impact Partners, a global investment platform leading the transition to a sustainable energy future. The company is headquartered in Massachusetts, USA with offices across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

