Quantgene and Vikor Scientific Partner to Launch Serenity™ -- Ground-Breaking Advancement in Precision Genomics, Personalized Medicine

Quantgene, Vikor introduce revolutionary ability for early detection of cancer mutations

Liquid biopsy to detect cancer-related mutations in the blood to support early detection

Deep genomic sequencing across all 20,000 genes for a more complete picture of disease, medication and lifestyle risks

In-depth patient health profiles including health history, family history and lifestyle to bring more context to test results

An expert clinical team to provide analysis and connect patients to a network of world-leading medical experts

The combination of these components allow the system to detect, flag and monitor disease and disease risk at earlier stages. Early intervention for potentially fatal conditions like cancer is critical to ensuring better treatment response and long-term outcomes. This is a critical advancement in marrying medicine and technology to ensure the company realizes their mission of extending the average lifespan of members by a decade within a decade.

South Carolina-based Vikor Scientific is a market leader in providing targeted, molecular diagnostics that can improve clinical and economic outcomes. Headquartered in Charleston, S.C., Vikor anchors the WestEdge Life Sciences Campus adjacent to the Medical University of South Carolina and is approaching 400 employees nationwide. The announcement was made at SCBIO 2021 , the acclaimed national conference of South Carolina's life sciences industry which draws industry leaders from around the globe.

In addition to ensuring the successful launch of Serenity commercially, the new partners have plans to launch several downstream liquid biopsy-based clinical oncology products including minimum residual disease detection ("MRD"), recurrence monitoring and companion diagnostics over the next several months. Vikor Scientific will leverage their proven commercialization engine for innovative molecular diagnostics technologies and leverage their growing national salesforce in service of the new product roll outs.

Shea Harrelson, co-founder of Vikor Scientific, said: "In Quantgene, Vikor saw a compelling opportunity to support the commercialization of advanced genomics in the service of preventative care and positively impacting the course of many chronic diseases, starting with cancer. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission as a company - to improve patient outcomes and prevent unnecessary healthcare costs and delays in treatment by improving diagnostic accuracy, reducing turnaround time and personalizing treatment options."

Scotty Branch, co-founder of Vikor Scientific added: "Changing the paradigm of healthcare has always been the vision for Vikor Scientific. The platform built by the Quantgene team is revolutionary and certain to accelerate the speed at which we diagnose and treat patients for cancer. Vikor is excited to lead the commercialization and expand on our mission of driving clinical outcomes. And we are particularly excited to do so here in Charleston, where we envision a dynamic future for innovation, growth and expansion of the booming life sciences hub here in South Carolina."

"With Serenity, we are first-to-market in combining liquid biopsy cancer detection with whole exome sequencing and advanced medical intelligence. We hope to unlock a new era in medicine in which trained physicians can detect multiple cancers at early stages in the blood with single molecule precision." added Jo Bhakdi, founder and CEO of Quantgene. "Serenity brings genomic technologies to patients within an innovative system of preventative care that we believe will set a new standard in patient-centered personalized medicine. We are excited to take this important step with our partners at Vikor Scientific."

Alluding to Serenity as a new frontier in science that "promises earlier detection than ever and promises to unlock a new era of medicine," Branch saluted the role of SCBIO and the Charleston Regional Development Authority in making the announcement a reality.

"I can envision the day when this collaboration leads to a new corporate hub here with new labs and bright new talent from South Carolina medical schools advancing this revolutionary technology," Branch added. "We credit the efforts of SCBIO and this state in bringing our organization and Quantgene together, and we intend to identify new collaborations and partnerships that advance the future of medicine, and promise a healthier future for our state, country and world."

CONTACT:

Sam Patrick

SCBIO

864.787.0820

[email protected]

SOURCE SCBIO

