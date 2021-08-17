Quantic™ Electronics Acquires BEI Precision

MAUMELLE, Ark., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ Electronics ("Quantic"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced the acquisition of BEI Precision Systems & Space Company, Inc. ("BEI Precision") from J.F. Lehman & Company. BEI Precision designs, engineers, and manufactures highly accurate, resilient, and reliable position feedback sensors and frequency reference technologies for mission-critical space, land, air, and sea applications. The Company's products are designed into many of the U.S. government's highest-priority, long-life programs.

"Our strategy is to acquire world-class, mission-critical electronic component manufacturers with significant long-term growth potential. BEI Precision's technology, products, and people fit perfectly with this approach," said Kevin Perhamus, President and CEO of Quantic Electronics. "This acquisition further establishes Quantic as a leading supplier of critical components for space, aerospace, and defense applications. BEI Precision brings more than 60 years of experience designing and manufacturing proprietary optical encoders, scanners, accelerometers, and frequency products. We're excited to partner with the BEI Precision team to continue building upon this heritage to offer new and exciting products to our shared customers."

Mark Mirelez, President and Chief Executive Officer of BEI Precision, commented, "Today's milestone is a validation of the market-leading position, operational excellence, and culture that we have worked tirelessly to achieve. We look forward to continuing to deliver on future growth opportunities with our new partners at Quantic Electronics."

Evercore served as financial advisor to Quantic.

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial, and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm that seeks to invest in thriving middle market businesses in high value industries. Arcline's differentiated investment strategy combines deep business model expertise, proactive thematic research, an unrelenting focus on the upside and a collaborative, management-first approach to value creation. The firm's primary sectors of interest include defense, aerospace, critical infrastructure services, industrial & medical technology, life sciences and specialty materials. Launched in 2019, Arcline currently has $4.3 billion in cumulative capital commitments. For more information visit www.arcline.com .

