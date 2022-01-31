Quantifind Launches Graphyte™ in Microsoft Azure for Cloud-Powered Financial Crimes and Risk Intelligence

The GraphyteSearch investigations and reporting application can be licensed directly from the Azure Marketplace. Tweet this

"Graphyte is available with all of the benefits that come with cloud and containerization, along with important features provided by Microsoft Azure," commented Adam Mulliken, Chief Product Officer at Quantifind. "It's an important step in support of our financial services and government customers in their growing adoption of public cloud infrastructure."

"A digital transformation is underway in the financial services industry, and managing risk is a critical part of the journey," said David Koscheski, director, US Financial Services Industry at Microsoft. "Microsoft is pleased to see innovators in the space such as Quantifind leveraging Microsoft Azure to help deliver on the promise of cloud technology in the banking sector with its Graphyte financial crimes intelligence platform."

More information about the features and benefits of cloud-based financial crimes and risk intelligence, as well as links to the Graphyte listings in the Azure Marketplace, can be found at Quantifind's website.

About Quantifind

Quantifind was founded in 2009 upon pioneering work building machine learning technology to discover meaningful patterns across large, disparate, unstructured datasets. Today, Quantifind's Graphyte platform embodies over a decade of R&D and deployment experience in machine learning, natural language processing, risk modeling, name science, and entity resolution, and is helping financial institutions and public sector agencies to combat crime. Quantifind is headquartered in Palo Alto, with teams in Boston, Washington, and New York. Learn more about Quantifind and request a demo at www.quantifind.com.

