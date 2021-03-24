Quantifind Welcomes Puja Agrawal to its Board of Directors

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantifind, a provider of SaaS solutions used by banks to automate financial crimes investigations and customer due diligence, today announced the appointment of Puja Agrawal to its board of directors. Ms. Agrawal brings decades of leadership experience at global financial software firms to the company. She currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, Americas for Finastra, and was previously Global VP and General Manager, Financial Markets Compliance at NICE Actimize.

"Puja is a proven leader known for her understanding and innovating within the banking software ecosystem, and brings strategic leadership to our product and go-to-market initiatives," commented Ari Tuchman, CEO and Founder of Quantifind. "AML compliance solutions exist within a larger banking software ecosystem, and having Puja onboard to help Quantifind navigate that realm is truly exciting."

"I'm thrilled to be working with world-class AI technology and such an exceptional team to help disrupt the AML and anti-fraud space," added Ms. Agrawal. "I am looking forward to helping Quantifind continue their growth within the larger banking-as-a-service market."

About Quantifind

Quantifind was founded in 2009 upon pioneering work building machine learning technology to discover meaningful patterns across large, disparate, unstructured datasets. Quantifind's Graphyte platform embodies over a decade of R&D in machine learning, natural language processing, risk modeling, name science, and entity resolution, and is helping many large financial institutions and law enforcement agencies combat financial risk and crime with AI-driven AML and anti-fraud automation. Their success is rooted in fusion of science with design; machine learning innovations with intuitive, feature-rich web applications and APIs. Quantifind is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with teams in Boston, New York, and Washington. Learn more about Quantifind and request a demo at www.quantifind.com.

Quantifind will host an exhibition at the ACAMS Virtual Hollywood conference taking place April 13-15, 2021, as well as a session titled "Understanding 'Name Science' and Its Role in Automating Screening and Investigations," presented by Adam Mulliken, SVP of Product, at 2:35 PM EDT on Wednesday, April 14th.

