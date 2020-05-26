Quantify Fitness Announces No Contracts and We Don't Take Donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Quantify Fitness, home of the 10-minute workout and one of the world's first smartgyms, announces their "We Don't Take Donations" policy.

Many gyms lock their clients into long-term contracts, especially around the New Year, when gyms see a surge in demand. By March, the gyms start to thin out again, and many people are stuck paying nine more months for a gym membership that they're not using.

Get Fit in Minutes a Week Exercise Smarter

Quantify Fitness wants to make sure every client benefits from the evidence-based solutions they offer, where members can achieve measurable results by only exercising 45-minutes a week or less, some as little as 10-minutes a week.

"We want to provide the best possible experience for our clients, so we currently limit the number of clients we sign up," says Quantify Fitness founder Josh Jarrett. "We also don't want to have a waitlist of people that can never get in and benefit from the services we offer, so the 'We Don't Take Donations' policy ensures everyone that is paying is using the services and can benefit."

Under the new "We Don't Take Donations" policy, any member that doesn't visit for more than two consecutive months without notice will have their membership canceled.

Since Quantify Fitness was closed during COVID-19, the new policy will start on June 1, 2020, and members will have until August to visit.

About Quantify Fitness

Quantify Fitness opened in July 2016 with a mission to eliminate dangerous, inefficient, ineffective exercise for everyone. Years of scientific research and advances in technology have presented more evidence-based solutions to improve health and fitness without wasting valuable time. The founders feel a moral obligation to make those solutions available to as many people as possible. At Quantify Fitness, you'll find the next steps to getting there.

