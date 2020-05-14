Quantify Risk Across Various Business Lines with RQ Version 4.0

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nehemiah Security recently released version 4.0 of Risk Quantifier™ (RQ) — our software platform to automate cyber risk quantification—which provides enhanced ability to quantify, communicate, and manage risk across an enterprise's various lines of business.

For large enterprises (those with multiple subsidiary companies, business units, or legal entities), understanding how risk may affect different areas of the business or cascade throughout the organization has been a very labor intensive and time-consuming exercise to quantify and manage. Version 4.0 builds on earlier versions, automating risk quantification, with enhancements to model shared risks across business lines or cascade risk down from corporate to subsidiaries or lines of business. This provides a more comprehensive view of the risk and the ability to measure its full value.

Quickly pinpointing the effects of an attack or a mitigation decision has challenged large enterprises. A common question we were being asked was "if I make an investment in defense in one area of the business, how does that affect other areas?" With version 4.0, RQ can now show organizations the systemic or cascading risks that cyber-attacks can cause and provide insight into how to mitigate those risks—complete with ROI calculations.

Key features of version 4.0 include:

Ability to pinpoint which entity, line of business, or division faces the highest impact cyber attack

Analysis of cascading (or systemic risk) across multiple entities or lines of business

Insights and visualization of how losses may change under these more comprehensive modeling techniques

Simplified licensing that enables large enterprises to quickly and easily scale up to handle new business needs, including re-prioritization based on increased work from home (WFH) or mergers and acquisitions (M&A)

API access to impact vectors

This release is critical as large enterprises must agilely respond to the dramatic shifts that are rippling across global supply chains due to the coronavirus and its widespread impacts.

Learn more about RQ version 4.0 or request a demo at https://nehemiahsecurity.com/solutions/rq/.

About Nehemiah Security

Nehemiah Security provides a simple SaaS solution, Risk Quantifier™ (RQ), that continuously measures financial loss associated with cyber risk to enable business leaders to make more informed business decisions. RQ automates cyber risk quantification in hours, not months. By reducing the effort and costs associated with quantifying risk, businesses of all sizes can benefit from a better understanding of risk and the ROI of security investments. Learn more about RQ and cyber risk quantification at nehemiahsecurity.com .

