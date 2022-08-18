quantilope Announces Further Expansion to Support Growth and Scale of UK Business

Move to new London office in Shoreditch supports quantilope's growth towards becoming the leading platform for automated consumer research globally

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- quantilope, a leading provider of automated consumer research, has announced its move to a new London collaborative space to meet the growing demands of its UK entity. The move comes on the heels of a ⅓ growth in its UK-based employees over the past six months and plans to double its UK client base from June to January of this year.

"After only 12 months in the UK, quantilope has demonstrated successful market penetration," explained David Bailey, Director of EMEA Sales at quantilope. "We're seeing more and more brands seeking a platform-based solution to traditional market research. One that's faster, easier, and more affordable - setting quantilope up for repeatable growth in the region."

quantilope opened its UK entity, quantilope Ltd, in July 2021 after a successful expansion to the US in 2019. Current UK employees represent leadership, sales, marketing, and customer success, supporting both the UK and Ireland. The expansion supports quantilope's growth towards becoming the leading platform for automated consumer research globally. While the company remains fully flexible in terms of where employees work (remote, in-office, hybrid), the new space will be a collaborative and cultural hub for teams, prospects, and clients.



"At quantilope, we firmly believe that our office spaces should be places where our employees can not only work, but can come to learn and connect with each other," explained Peter Aschmoneit, quantilope's CEO. "It's exciting that we've outgrown our original office in London and have the opportunity to expand to a larger space. The new collaborative space will allow us to not only meet the needs of our growing business but to host more team workshops, bigger client events, and even have our prospects join us on-site."

Located in Shoreditch, quantilope's new location offers an ideal space to drive the adoption of quantilope's Insights Automation Platform with UK clients and to easily foster collaboration with teams and clients across different regions.

About quantilope

quantilope automates consumer research to unlock high-quality insights with speed & ease. Our Insights Automation Platform offers AI-driven advanced quantitative and qualitative solutions to support data-driven decision making. Founded in 2014, quantilope was named one of the top 50 most innovative suppliers for consumer research worldwide (Greenbook GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Suppliers 2021) and is one of the fastest growing technology companies in Germany (Deloitte Tech Fast 50, 2021). quantilope powers consumer insights in brand awareness, market segmentation, advertising testing, product concepts, and pricing analysis for over 300 brands including Nestle, Pepsi, Danone, Deutsche Telekom, PBS, OMD, and more.

