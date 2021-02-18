quantilope appoints former Kantar Chief Client Officer, Hugues Dumouza, as new Head of US Research Consulting

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insights automation platform quantilope announces it has appointed Hugues Dumouza as Head of US Research Consulting. Hugues joins quantilope to lead the firm's exceptional research consulting team with a focus on creating highly scalable research processes and delivering best-in-class client experiences.

"Hugues' decades of experience in market research and business transformations position him uniquely to take over and expand our research consulting team in the US," said Thomas Fandrich, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at quantilope. "We feel very fortunate to bring on an industry veteran like Hugues to work with quantilope to help leading brands bridge the gap between traditional ways of doing research and the lean, efficient, modes of collecting high-quality consumer insights, which is quickly defining the future of our industry."

Hugues brings 20+ years in market research, most recently as the Chief Client Officer of Kantar, Latin America. As Chief Client Officer, Hugues led the business transformation of Kantar Latin America's Insights Division, pushing product innovation and implementing new customer engagement strategies to grow revenues and customer satisfaction for enterprise accounts. Hugues has vast research experience with a focus on CPG, Automotive, Financial, and Telecommunication industries, helping customers derive meaningful insights from research programs to grow their brands.

"I am absolutely thrilled to join quantilope. The founders and team have built a vision, product, and a customer-centric approach that's positioned to revolutionize the market research industry," said Hugues. "I look forward to partnering with quantilope's current and future customers to help them facilitate their decision-making process through fast, evidence-based consumer insights."

As Head of Research Consulting, Hugues will lead and mentor quantilope's high performing research consulting team. He will also be focused on expanding the group, bringing on an additional 14 Research Consulting Associates in 2021. In partnership with quantilope's Client Development team, Hugues will work to further grow existing enterprise accounts and develop client-focused go-to-market strategies.

About quantilope

quantilope is an insights automation platform automating advanced research methodologies including Conjoint, MaxDiff, TURF, Implicit Association Tests, Tracking and more. Our end-to-end platform connects the entire market research process from the research question to the questionnaire design, professional panel management, live reporting, in-depth analysis, and data visualization. With a team of certified research consultants, quantilope provides on-going support empowering users to get the most out of the platform and to turn insights into impact. The average project turnaround time is 1 – 5 business days.

