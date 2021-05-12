quantilope Surveys 800 Consumers Examining the Latest Trends in Consumer Electronics

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- quantilope's report includes findings from 800 US consumers ages 18 – 69 using an online, quantitative approach.

The study includes three advanced methods: a MaxDiff analysis on the important aspects of wearable devices, an implicit Single Association Test (SAT) on associations with smart home devices, and an implicit Multiple Association Test (MAT) on the varying perceptions of eight consumer electronics brands (Apple, Bose, Dell, Google, LG, Microsoft, Samsung, and Sony).

Also included in the report are trends around attitude and usage of consumer electronics, shopping behaviors, device ownership, purchase intention, and more.



"Over the past 18 months, consumers have been spending an incredible amount of time on electronic devices - perhaps more than ever before," explained Johanna Azis, Head of Marketing - US at quantilope. "With this in mind, focusing on the right aspects of these devices (such as privacy concerns, or health related interests) will allow consumer electronics brands to gain a competitive edge in a saturated market."

Key findings from quantilope's US report include:

In-Store Shopping is not Dead: Despite a mostly virtual past year and a half, 65% of consumers opt to shop in-store for consumer electronic devices to actually touch/try a product. And, 50% of consumers would prefer to do most of their CE shopping in-store post-pandemic.

Consumers are (Smart)Watching Their Figures: Smart Watches and Fitness Trackers are the most commonly owned devices in the wearable market, with 63% of consumers owning each. Consumers use these devices mainly to stay healthy, with 'Fitness/Workout Tracking' and 'Health Monitoring' rising to the top of the MaxDiff results as the most important aspects of owning a wearable.

It's all About Trust: Consumers are generally trusting of their consumer electronic devices. Only 19% of those who do not own a wearable device say it's due to privacy concerns, and 43% of those who do own one say they are trusting of it. Similarly, smart homes are viewed favorably in terms of privacy; associations such as 'security', 'safety', and 'trustworthy', are top associations for smart home devices.

Access a copy of quantilope's 2021 Consumer Electronics Trend Report here .

About quantilope: quantilope is an insights automation platform automating advanced research methodologies including Conjoint, MaxDiff, TURF, Implicit Association Tests, and more. The end-to-end platform connects the entire market research process from the research question to the questionnaire design, professional panel management, live reporting, in-depth analysis, and data visualization in just 1 – 5 business days.

