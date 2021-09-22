quantilope Welcomes Joe Henriques as New US President to Lead and Scale American Business Unit

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- quantilope has appointed Joe Henriques as its new US President to lead the organization's American Business Unit. Alongside 20+ years in the technology SaaS space, Joe brings to quantilope a proven track record of scaling high-growth, disruptive, organizations and sophisticated go-to-market leadership skills with a focus on the product, people, and customers.

As US President, Joe will lead all go-to-market functions in the US including sales, client development, marketing, and customer success. He will be responsible for scaling the firm's Insights Automation offerings throughout the market research industry with a focus on high growth and high retention rates while significantly increasing the size of the US team over the next few years.

Prior to joining quantilope, Joe served as the North American President of Jahia Solutions where developed and led the go to market organization, tripling their revenue in three years. Joe spent an additional 10+ years at Sitecore where, as Global Vice President, he focused on business transformation and driving sales and strategy execution to drive global market penetration.



"The entire quantilope team is excited to welcome Joe as our new fearless leader in the US. Joe not only has the right experience to enable quantilope achieve it's large growth objectives but the right values and commitment to employees that's been ingrained in the quantilope's DNA and success since day one," said Thomas Fandrich, Co-Founder and CCO of quantilope.

"I was immediately drawn to quantilope and its unique market opportunity to transform the way leading companies run their market and consumer research programs. Leveraging technology and industry expertise, quantilope has been able to drastically improve the speed and quality of consumer insights for a fraction of the cost of traditional research agencies," explained Joe. "With quantilope, organizations will be able to drive increasingly more impact through insights and I'm excited to join this incredible team."

As an accomplished leader of business, sales, marketing, technology, and operations Joe will focus on scaling quantilope's cutting-edge Insights Automation technology, disrupting traditional modes of both quantitative and qualitative market research.

About quantilope

quantilope is an international software company and leading provider of insights automation technology for both quantitative and qualitative research. quantilope's technology automates advanced research methodologies on an end-to-end platform connecting the entire research process from the creation of your project to advanced analyses and reporting. Supported by a team of certified research consultants, quantilope provides insights teams with the expertise & tools to conduct seamless research and unlock robust insights in as little as 1 - 5 days.

Founded in 2014, quantilope is one of the fastest growing technology companies in Germany (Tech Fast 50, Deloitte 2020) and ranks among the top 50 most innovative suppliers for insights worldwide (17th place, GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Suppliers 2021, Greenbook) and is Award Finalist 2021 powered by Quirks for Technology Impact. The company employs over 200 people worldwide.

