Quantity Surveying in South Africa 2019

The quantity surveying sector in South Africa consisted of 2,236 registered professional quantity surveyors and 2,303 registered candidate quantity surveyors in 2018. A subdued macro-economic environment, the weak rand and the country's troubled construction industry, which the quantity surveying sector relies on, caused the sector to contract in 2018. The number of practising salaried quantity surveyors with more than 10 years' experience declined from 28.2% of all practising surveyors to 21.4% in 2018.

High Demand: Quantity surveyors are in high demand in South Africa and the Department of Home Affairs has invited foreign applicants who qualify to apply for the critical skills visa to the gap. The majority of quantity surveyors are employed in the consulting engineering sector, in listed civil engineering construction firms (contractors) and quantity surveying professional consulting firms.



This report covers the quantity surveying sector including details on registered practitioners and salary scales. It includes information on the state of the sector, particularly in relation to the construction sector, on which it relies. The report includes comprehensive profiles of nine firms including the largest firms include AECOM (AECOM Davis Langdon), Turner and Townsend, MLC Quantity Surveyors and De Leeuw Southern Africa.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description Of The Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size Of The Industry



4. State Of The Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Regulations

4.1.2. Enterprise Development And Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Labour

5.3. Technology, Research And Development (R&D) And Innovation

5.4. Cyclicality

5.5. Environmental Concerns



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers To Entry



7. Swot Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References



Companies Mentioned



AECOM Africa (Pty) Ltd

Akha Izwe Consultants CC

Bham Tayob Khan Matunda PE Inc

De Leeuw Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Ferrer Hayim (Pty) Ltd

LDM Quantity Surveyors Dbn (Pty) Ltd

MLC Quantity Surveyors SA (Pty) Ltd

Rider Levett Bucknall ZA (Pty) Ltd

Turner and Townsend (Pty) Ltd

