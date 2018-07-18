Quantreq CEO Alex Mascioli to be Featured Speaker at North American Fund Administration Association September Reception

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantreq Capital Markets, LLC Chief Executive Officer Alex Mascioli will be the featured speaker at the North American Fund Administration Association reception held in New York City. The morning reception held by NAFAA will take place September 13th at 350 Park Avenue.

Mr. Mascioli will discuss topics pertaining to the administration of crypto funds which will include; Onboarding, fund setup, currency classes, fees & valuations, investor services, treasury banking, digital asset custody and accounting & financial reporting from multiple exchanges.

Quantreq presently administers just over $1 billion of crypto fund assets out of roughly $3.5 billion in assets worldwide and has connectivity to 15 exchanges and 7 OTC trading desks globally.

"With the complexities that come from the new digital asset class environment having the ability to pull down trade, transfer, fee and balance data in real-time from these venues with the ability to turn over daily NAVs for crypto funds trading on these platforms in a fully automated fashion is becoming more of a necessity," stated Mr. Mascioli

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the North American Fund Administration Association is a member firm based organization in the alternatives fund administration industry. The association collaborates to define best practices and standards in the industry; to address the requirements of investors, capital allocators, and due diligence service providers; and to be a voice for the industry and its constituents. The September reception is open to fund administration executives only.

About Quantreq Capital Markets

Quantreq is a cryptocurrency fund administrator and capital markets firm. Some of the services it provides are institutional cryptocurrency hedge fund administration, cryptocurrency market data and pricing services, aggregated exchange portfolio management and risk analytics, agency OTC order-flow execution, AML/KYC compliance, investor services, external reporting and capital introduction. For more information please visit www.quantreq.io

