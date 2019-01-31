Quantum & High Performance Computing (Hybrid Computing): Worldwide Market Report, 2019-2023 - Companies, Solutions, Use Cases and Applications

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Hybrid Computing: Quantum Computing and High Performance Computing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Select Report Findings

The global HPC market will reach $49.3 billion by 2023

by 2023 43% of total the HPC market will be due to HPCaaS by 2023

The global market for quantum computing will be more than $6.4B USD by 2023

by 2023 Combined 5G and quantum computing solutions will create a $417M market by 2023

market by 2023 Exascale-level computing will account for less than 2.5% of global HPC market by 2023

While quantum computing does not utilize a faster clock-speed than classical computing, it is much faster than traditional computing infrastructure for solving certain problems as quantum computers can handle exponentially larger data sets. Accordingly, quantum computing is well-positioned to support certain industry verticals and solve certain problems such as cybersecurity and cryptocurrencies that rely upon prime factoring. Current classical computing technologies would take an inordinate amount of time to break-down prime factors to support cryptology and blockchain technology.



However, due to the limitations of quantum computing, and the evolution of HPC, Mind Commerce sees the advent of hybrid systems that utilize both quantum and classical CPUs on the same computing platform. These next generation computing systems will provide the best of both worlds - high speed general purpose computing combined with use case specific ultra-performance for certain tasks that will remain outside the range of binary computation for the foreseeable future.



This research evaluates the HPC market including companies, solutions, use cases, and applications. Analysis includes HPC by organizational size, software and system type, server type and price band, and industry verticals. The report also assesses the market for integration of various artificial intelligence technologies in HPC. It also evaluates the exascale-level HPC market including analysis by component, hardware type, service type, and industry vertical.



This research also assesses the technology, companies/organizations, R&D efforts, and potential solutions facilitated by quantum computing. It also evaluates the impact of quantum computing upon other major technologies and solution areas including AI, chipsets, edge computing, blockchain, IoT, big data analytics, and smart cities. It provides global and regional forecasts as well the outlook for quantum computing impact on hardware, software, applications, and services from 2018 to 2023.



