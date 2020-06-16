Quantum Amends Credit Facilities

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced that it has agreed to amend its revolving and term loan credit facilities, securing an additional $20 million in incremental liquidity and negotiating more flexible loan terms and conditions. The facilities, which expire December 27, 2023, can be used to finance working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Among other terms, the amended credit facilities provide a holiday period for certain financial covenants through March 31, 2021 and the term loan credit facility contains a more favorable equity claw back feature. The terms of the 2020 term loan credit agreement as amended are substantially similar to the terms of the existing term loan, including in relation to maturity, security and pricing. As of May 31, 2020, borrowings outstanding under the amended term loan were $165.2 million and $9.5 million under the amended revolving credit facility.

"In response to addressing the financial pressures from COVID-19 on our business, these agreements underscore confidence from our lenders and provides us with increased access to capital and incremental flexibility to manage our balance sheet in a manner that is strategically aligned with the on-going rationalization of our business and changing macroenvironment conditions," commented Mike Dodson, Quantum's Chief Financial Officer. "With the support of our lenders, we now have the required flexibility with our financial covenants as we continue to rationalize our cost structure and shift our focus to higher-value, higher-margin sales opportunities aligned with our customers' needs."

In addition to customary closing and amendment fees, Quantum issued 3.4 million warrants with a strike price of $3.00 to its term loan lenders. Additional details regarding the facility are set forth in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 16, 2020.

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. See how at www.quantum.com.

