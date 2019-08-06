Quantum Completes Restatement and Demonstrates Significant Traction on Business Transformation
Under Leadership of Reconstituted Board of Directors and Executive Management, Company Driving Financial Performance and Achieves Significantly Improved Results
Fiscal Q1 2020 Loss of $3.8 million and Adjusted Net Income of $4.4 Million
Aug 06, 2019, 16:20 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (OTC: QMCO) today announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019. In addition, the Company announced that it has completed the previously announced financial restatement process and provided results for each of the three fiscal years ended March 31, 2017, March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, which include the financial data and discussion for all interim periods for these fiscal years.
"Today, Quantum is a leaner, more efficient company poised for growth based on a series of transformative steps we have taken," commented Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO, Quantum. "With the leadership of our new shareholder-engaged Board of Directors and executive team, we've eliminated over $70 million in annualized expenses, completed the restatement process, and are ready to capitalize on a revitalized and healthy tape market as well as the expanding opportunity to store and manage video and image data across a wide range of industries."
First Fiscal Quarter of 2020 (Period ended June 30, 2019) vs. Prior-Year First Quarter
Revenue was $105.6 million for the first fiscal quarter in 2020, compared to $107.5 million in the year-ago quarter.
Inclusive of $8.3 million in non-recurring charges, net loss was $3.8 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $7.5 million including $9.8 million in non-recurring charges in the year ago quarter.
Excluding $8.3 million in non-recurring charges, Adjusted Net Income was $4.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share in the first fiscal quarter of 2020, compared to an Adjusted Net Income of $2.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter after excluding $9.8 million in non-recurring charges.
Gross profit in the first fiscal quarter of 2020 was $45.8 million or 43% gross margin, compared to $46.3 million or 43% in the year-ago quarter. Gross margins remained flat year over year despite lower royalty revenue in the first fiscal quarter of 2020 that was negatively impacted by LTO media supply issues, which were resolved in early August as described below.
Total operating expenses in the quarter were $43.1 million or 41% of sales, compared to $50.7 million, or 47% in the year-ago quarter. SG&A expenses declined 11% to $34.4 million compared to $38.5 million in the year-ago quarter. R&D expenses were $8.4 million, up 1% compared to $8.3 million in the year-ago quarter.
The Company incurred $6.3 million in interest expense, compared to $3.9 million in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 82% to $13.1 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2020, compared to $7.2 million in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity as of June 30, 2019
- Cash and cash equivalents of $10.8 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $10.8 million as of March 31, 2019. These amounts exclude $5.0 million in restricted cash required under the Company's Credit Agreements.
- Outstanding long-term debt as of June 30, 2019 was $146.1 million net of $16.4 million in unamortized debt issuance costs and $1.7 million in current portion of long-term debt. This compares to $145.6 million of outstanding debt as of March 31, 2019, net of $17.3 million in unamortized debt issuance costs and $1.7 million in current portion of long-term debt. Quantum also has a $45 million revolving credit facility which was undrawn at both June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019.
- Total interest expense for fiscal Q1 2020 was $6.3 million.
Financial and Operational Highlights
- Gross margins improved by three percentage points from 39% in fiscal 2018 to 42% in fiscal 2019 primarily due to lower headcount in service and improved gross margins on products.
- Recurring, high-margin Services revenue decreased slightly from $136.5 million in fiscal 2018 to $134.7 million in fiscal 2019, or 1%. The related gross profit and gross margin increased from $77.7 million and 57% in fiscal 2018 to $79.5 million and 59% in fiscal 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $32.5 million for fiscal 2019 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of negative $4.5 million in fiscal 2018, a year-over-year improvement of approximately $37 million.
A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the financial information below. Additional information about Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income information appears at the end of this release.
Management Commentary
The transformation of Quantum includes the following:
- New Team
- Reconstituted Board of Directors to include significant shareholders; our comprehensive transformation stems from a series of shareholder campaigns directed at corporate accountability and operational improvement
- Since January 2018, replaced almost three-fourths of prior management
- Recruited executives including CEO, CFO, CRO, CAO, CIO, VP Supply Chain, General Counsel, Corporate Controller and Director of Internal Audit
- Adopted new business priorities, standards and governance practices focused on innovation and profitable sales
- New corporate strategy focused on leading the video storage market, informed by:
- The projection that 80% of the world's data by 2025 will be video or video-like data
- Quantum's customers find us to be a leader in both the high-speed processing of video and long-term archiving of video and unstructured data
- New gross margin focus
- Reset sales commission plan that pays on gross margin achievement
- Curtailed reselling low margin third party products aimed at boosting revenue at the expense of gross margins
- Reduced annualized spending by $10 million in cost of sales expenses representing primarily headcount reductions
- New and Enhanced Products
- Significant physical and software enhancements to tape library products aimed at the hyperscaler and cloud market
- Quantum F-Series, a new line of NVMe flash storage arrays
- Quantum VS-Series, a hyperconverged platform for video surveillance and management of buildings systems
- Quantum R-Series, ruggedized, removable storage systems for in-vehicle data capture, mobile surveillance and military applications
- Quantum Cloud-Based Analytics, enables monitoring and configuration through the cloud, connecting all our products to the Quantum Distributed Cloud
- New Cost Structure
- Eliminated $60 million in annualized operating expenses that included a reduction of approximately 30% of the workforce
- Vacated nine facilities and offices world wide
"With the restatement behind us, we are focused on growing our business profitably and creating sustainable value for our shareholders," Mr. Lerner said. "Our key next step will be to re-list our shares on a national exchange, a goal we expect to complete by the end of 2019. With the accelerating growth of video and hi-resolution image data across all industries, a healthy tape industry that is expected to return to growth, and a right-sized expense structure, we are well-positioned to deliver positive future results for our shareholders, customers, suppliers and employees."
Outlook
For the second fiscal quarter, management expects revenues in the range of $99 million to $105 million. Excluding approximately $3 million in non-recurring charges, the Company expects resulting Adjusted Net Income to be in the range of $2 million to $4 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $10 million to $12 million.
"We believe we have a sustainable platform from which to grow, with exciting new products targeting the future of video storage," added Mr. Lerner. "Historically, our fiscal second quarter tends to have some seasonal impact from holiday schedules and generally slower business during the summer months. Our fiscal third quarter, which ends in December, traditionally is our strongest of the year."
For the remaining three quarters of fiscal 2020, Quantum expects total revenues to increase by $15 million to $30 million or 6% to 10% compared to same period in the prior year, with revenues from new products increasing as the year progresses. Due to the Company's tight cost controls and focus on improving gross margins, Quantum expects Adjusted EBITDA to increase to a range of $50 million to $55 million or by 55% to 70% for the full fiscal year compared to the prior fiscal year.
Financial Restatement Summary
In September 2018 the Company announced the substantial completion of an internal investigation conducted by a Special Committee of the Board of Directors. This investigation concluded that the previous management, who have all been terminated or are no longer part of the Company, had engaged in certain business and sales practices that may have undermined its historical accounting treatment for certain sales transactions with several distributors and at least one end customer. These practices led to the Company prematurely recognizing revenue. The Company's finance department, overseen by the Board's Audit Committee, completed its review of revenue for fiscal years 2015 through 2018 and identified approximately $180 million of revenue that was prematurely recorded. The revenue restatement re-casted the timing of revenue, not the quality or accuracy of the revenue itself. Excluding the first and last quarters of the restatement period, the average quarterly net revenue adjustment ranged from a decrease of approximately $7 million to an increase of approximately $5 million. These restatement adjustments did not affect historical or current cash balances, and there were no significant accounts receivable write-offs over the restatement periods. All of the inventory that is remaining in distributors' inventory and yet to be sold through to an end customer has been paid for by the distributor. Quantum expects to recognize the revenue from this remaining distributor inventory in the future when the products are sold to an end-customer. The total cost expected to be incurred for professional fees related to the internal investigation, financial restatement and related activities is approximately $33 million.
In addition, the Company is cooperating with an on-going investigation by the SEC related to the restatement. Quantum has produced a substantial volume of documents to the SEC and continues to respond to information requests from the SEC staff.
Conference call
Management will host a conference call to discuss these results today, August 6th, at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). To access the call, please dial 844-369-8770 (toll free) or 862-298-0840 (international). The conference call will be simultaneously webcasted on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.quantum.com under the events and presentations tab. All participants should call or access the website approximately 5 minutes before the conference begins.
The webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of this conference call will also be available by dialing 919-882-2331 and using the replay ID 52893 until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
About Quantum
Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. See how at www.quantum.com.
Quantum and the Quantum logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
"Safe Harbor" Statement: This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. Quantum advises caution in reliance on forward-looking statements. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of Quantum Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries ("Quantum") may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to any projections of revenue, margins, expenses, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, cash flows, or other financial items; any projections of the amount, timing or impact of cost savings or restructuring charges and any resulting cost savings, revenue or profitability improvements; any statements concerning the expected development, performance, market share or competitive performance relating to products or services; the resolution of pending investigations; the expected timing of relisting our securities on a national exchange; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the need to address the many challenges facing Quantum's businesses; the competitive pressures faced by Quantum's businesses; risks associated with executing Quantum's strategy; the distribution of Quantum's products and the delivery of Quantum's services effectively; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; estimates and assumptions related to the cost (including any possible disruption of Quantum's business) and the anticipated benefits of the transformation and restructuring plans; the outcome of any claims and disputes; and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in Quantum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Committee on August 6, 2019. Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Public Relations Contact:
Bob Wientzen
Quantum Corporation
720-201-8125
bob.wientzen@quantum.com
Investor Contact:
Rob Fink
FNK IR
646-809-4048
rob@fnkir.com
|
QUANTUM CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except par value)
(Unaudited)
|
June 30, 2019
|
March 31, 2019
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 10,806
|
$ 10,790
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $291 and $2,598 as of June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively
|
67,329
|
86,828
|
Manufacturing inventories
|
24,436
|
18,440
|
Service part inventories
|
19,163
|
19,070
|
Other current assets
|
18,305
|
18,095
|
Restricted cash
|
1,042
|
1,065
|
Total current assets
|
141,081
|
154,288
|
Property and equipment, net
|
8,003
|
8,437
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
11,928
|
—
|
Restricted cash, long-term
|
5,000
|
5,000
|
Other long-term assets
|
6,092
|
5,112
|
Total assets
|
$ 172,104
|
$ 172,871
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 39,986
|
$ 37,395
|
Deferred revenue, current
|
81,206
|
94,692
|
Accrued restructuring charges, current
|
2,405
|
2,876
|
Long-term debt current portion
|
1,650
|
1,650
|
Accrued compensation
|
13,279
|
17,117
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
29,495
|
29,025
|
Total current liabilities
|
168,200
|
182,755
|
Deferred revenue, long-term
|
38,771
|
36,733
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
146,122
|
145,621
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
9,928
|
—
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
11,599
|
11,827
|
Total Liabilities
|
374,620
|
376,936
|
Stockholders' equity (deficit)
|
Preferred stock, 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 36,046 and 36,040 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively
|
360
|
360
|
Additional paid in capital
|
500,211
|
499,224
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(701,761)
|
(702,236)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
(1,329)
|
(1,413)
|
Total stockholders' deficit
|
(202,516)
|
(204,065)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|
$ 172,104
|
$ 172,871
|
QUANTUM CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months ended June 30,
|
Revenue
|
2019
|
2018
|
Product Revenue
|
$ 65,796
|
$ 66,869
|
Service Revenue
|
33,381
|
33,564
|
Royalty revenue
|
6,454
|
7,079
|
Total Revenue
|
$ 105,631
|
$ 107,512
|
Product cost of revenue
|
47,200
|
45,438
|
Service cost of revenue
|
12,593
|
15,735
|
Total cost of revenue
|
$ 59,793
|
$ 61,173
|
Gross profit
|
$ 45,838
|
$ 46,339
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
8,383
|
8,261
|
Sales and marketing
|
15,856
|
19,125
|
General and administrative
|
18,588
|
19,391
|
Restructuring charges
|
263
|
3,907
|
Total operating expenses
|
$ 43,090
|
$ 50,684
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
2,748
|
(4,345)
|
Other expenses and losses, net:
|
Interest expense, net
|
6,306
|
3,935
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
(89)
|
(220)
|
Net loss before income taxes
|
$ (3,469)
|
$ (8,060)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
338
|
(575)
|
Net loss
|
$ (3,807)
|
$ (7,485)
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
$ (.11)
|
$ (.21)
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding—basic and diluted
|
36,045
|
35,444
|
Net loss
|
$ (3,807)
|
$ (7,485)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
|
Change in foreign currency translation adjustments
|
84
|
880
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
$ (3,723)
|
$ (6,605)
|
QUANTUM CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|
Three Months
|
Three Months
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net loss
|
$ (3,807)
|
$ (7,485)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,021
|
1,131
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
1,004
|
171
|
Provision for product and service inventories
|
1,572
|
3,871
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
987
|
427
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
5
|
632
|
Bad debt expense
|
214
|
(895)
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
(49)
|
(376)
|
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
|
130
|
(238)
|
Change in fair value of liability classified warrants
|
—
|
(108)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
19,360
|
15,017
|
Manufacturing inventories
|
(7,141)
|
3,170
|
Service parts inventories
|
(639)
|
(860)
|
Accounts payable
|
2,593
|
(11,048)
|
Accrued restructuring charges
|
(471)
|
(706)
|
Accrued compensation
|
(3,838)
|
(4,278)
|
Deferred revenue
|
(7,648)
|
(4,433)
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
(2,390)
|
8,562
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
903
|
2,554
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(444)
|
(695)
|
Cash distributions from investments
|
—
|
322
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(444)
|
(373)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Borrowings of long-term debt and subordinated convertible debt, net of debt issuance costs
|
0
|
77,806
|
Repayments on long-term debt
|
(413)
|
(80,674)
|
Payment of tax withholding due upon vesting of restricted stock
|
—
|
(6)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(413)
|
(2,874)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(53)
|
(67)
|
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(7)
|
(760)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
|
16,855
|
17,207
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
|
$ 16,848
|
$ 16,447
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable
|
$ 155
|
$ 2
|
Transfer of inventory to property and equipment
|
118
|
72
|
Cash Paid For:
|
Interest
|
$ 5,129
|
$ 4,399
|
Income taxes, net of refunds
|
126
|
(58)
|
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the statement of cash flows:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 10,806
|
$ 10,227
|
Restricted cash
|
1,042
|
1,220
|
Restricted cash, long-term
|
5,000
|
5,000
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
|
$ 16,848
|
$ 16,447
|
QUANTUM CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
ASSETS
|
Current Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 10,790
|
$ 10,865
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,548 and $9,209 as of March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
|
86,828
|
96,350
|
Manufacturing inventories
|
18,440
|
34,428
|
Service part inventories
|
19,070
|
21,889
|
Other current assets
|
18,095
|
13,565
|
Restricted cash
|
1,065
|
1,342
|
Total current assets
|
154,288
|
178,439
|
Property and equipment, net
|
8,471
|
9,836
|
Restricted cash, long-term
|
5,000
|
5,000
|
Other long-term assets
|
5,112
|
9,364
|
Total Assets
|
$ 172,871
|
$ 202,639
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 37,395
|
$ 62,646
|
Deferred revenue, current
|
90,407
|
96,866
|
Accrued restructuring charges, current
|
2,876
|
3,166
|
Long-term debt, current portion
|
1,650
|
7,500
|
Accrued compensation
|
17,117
|
19,460
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
29,025
|
17,638
|
Total current liabilities
|
178,470
|
207,276
|
Deferred revenue, long-term
|
36,733
|
38,587
|
Accrued restructuring charges, long-term
|
—
|
2,653
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
145,621
|
115,986
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
11,827
|
11,604
|
Total liabilities
|
372,651
|
376,106
|
Commitment and contingencies (Note 11)
|
Stockholders' Deficit
|
Preferred stock 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and 2018
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 36,040 and 35,443 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018, respectively
|
360
|
354
|
Additional paid in Capital
|
499,224
|
481,610
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(697,954)
|
(655,157)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(1,410)
|
(274)
|
Total stockholders' deficit
|
(199,780)
|
(173,467)
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|
$ 172,871
|
$ 202,639
|
QUANTUM CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Years Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
Revenue
|
Product revenue
|
$ 244,654
|
$ 268,582
|
$ 308,318
|
Service revenue
|
134,696
|
136,523
|
145,938
|
Royalty revenue
|
23,330
|
32,579
|
38,798
|
Total revenue
|
402,680
|
437,684
|
493,054
|
Costs and expenses
|
Product cost of revenue
|
179,846
|
206,111
|
226,660
|
Service cost of revenue
|
55,220
|
58,789
|
61,122
|
Total cost of revenue
|
235,066
|
264,900
|
287,782
|
Gross profit
|
167,614
|
172,784
|
205,272
|
Operating expense
|
Research and development
|
32,113
|
38,562
|
44,379
|
Sales and marketing
|
69,400
|
102,242
|
100,527
|
General and administrative
|
65,277
|
52,128
|
51,590
|
Restructuring charges
|
5,570
|
8,474
|
2,095
|
Total operating expenses
|
172,360
|
201,406
|
198,591
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
(4,746)
|
(28,622)
|
6,681
|
Other (income) expense, net:
|
Interest expense, net
|
21,095
|
11,670
|
7,993
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
17,458
|
6,934
|
41
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
(2,878)
|
(767)
|
(601)
|
Net loss before income taxes
|
(40,421)
|
(46,459)
|
(752)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
2,376
|
(3,113)
|
1,656
|
Net loss
|
$ (42,797)
|
$ (43,346)
|
$ (2,408)
|
Loss per share - basic and diluted
|
$ (1.20)
|
$ (1.25)
|
$ (0.07)
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|
35,551
|
34,687
|
33,742
|
Net loss
|
$ (42,797)
|
$ (43,346)
|
$ (2,408)
|
Change in foreign currency translation adjustments
|
(1,136)
|
1,402
|
(770)
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
$ (43,933)
|
$ (41,944)
|
$ (3,178)
|
QUANTUM CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
|
Years Ended March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
(as restated)
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net loss
|
$ (42,797)
|
$ (43,346)
|
$ (2,408)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,266
|
4,970
|
5,635
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
2,825
|
1,537
|
1,373
|
Product and service parts lower of cost or market adjustment
|
8,851
|
8,146
|
7,609
|
Tax benefit from settlement and Tax Reform Act
|
—
|
(3,952)
|
—
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
3,409
|
5,394
|
6,698
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
1,670
|
49
|
—
|
Non-cash loss on debt extinguishment
|
17,851
|
6,962
|
—
|
Non-cash restructuring charges
|
—
|
598
|
—
|
Bad debt expense
|
315
|
295
|
24
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
2,356
|
69
|
497
|
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|
268
|
129
|
11
|
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
|
(224)
|
1,437
|
(650)
|
Change in fair value of liability classified warrants
|
(143)
|
(210)
|
—
|
(Gain) loss on investment
|
(2,729)
|
118
|
—
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
8,054
|
6,510
|
(370)
|
Manufacturing inventories
|
13,054
|
(2,613)
|
3,827
|
Service parts inventories
|
(3,506)
|
(6,760)
|
(3,404)
|
Accounts payable
|
(25,356)
|
21,647
|
(5,284)
|
Accrued restructuring charges
|
(2,943)
|
(463)
|
(1,644)
|
Accrued compensation
|
(2,342)
|
(4,330)
|
1,784
|
Deferred revenue
|
(8,367)
|
4,228
|
(1,686)
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
8,629
|
(5,447)
|
(3,456)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
(16,859)
|
(5,032)
|
8,556
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(2,708)
|
(2,584)
|
(2,217)
|
Proceeds from sale of assets
|
51
|
10
|
736
|
Cash distributions from investments
|
2,892
|
278
|
48
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
235
|
(2,296)
|
(1,433)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Borrowings of long-term debt and subordinated convertible debt, net of debt issuance costs
|
507,707
|
367,755
|
104,914
|
Repayments long-term of debt
|
(491,143)
|
(316,053)
|
(113,082)
|
Repayment of convertible subordinated debt
|
—
|
(62,827)
|
—
|
Payment of tax withholding due upon vesting of restricted stock
|
(354)
|
(1,822)
|
(737)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net
|
—
|
1,715
|
1,019
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
16,210
|
(11,232)
|
(7,886)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
62
|
(145)
|
16
|
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(352)
|
(18,705)
|
(746)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
|
17,207
|
35,912
|
36,658
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
|
$ 16,855
|
$ 17,207
|
$ 35,912
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable
|
$ 105
|
$ 173
|
$ 279
|
Transfer of inventory to property and equipment
|
408
|
1,036
|
1,928
|
Cash Paid For:
|
Interest
|
$ 17,677
|
$ 10,244
|
$ 5,966
|
Income taxes, net of refunds
|
68
|
1,455
|
677
NON- U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we have presented Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), non-U.S. GAAP financial measures defined below.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure defined by us as net loss before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, cost related to the financial restatement and related activities described in the Explanatory Paragraph and Footnote 2 – "Restatement" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other non-recurring expenses.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure defined by us as net loss before, restructuring charges, cost related to the financial restatement and related activities described in the Explanatory Paragraph and Footnote 2 – "Restatement" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other non-recurring expenses. The Company calculates Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Basic and Diluted share using the Company's above-referenced definition of Adjusted Net Income (Loss).
The Company considers non-recurring expenses to be expenses that have not been incurred within the prior two years and are not expected to recur within the next two years. Such expenses include certain strategic and financial restructuring expenses.
We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to net loss, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operating plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business performance. The Company believes Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Basic and Diluted Share serve as appropriate measures to be used in evaluating the performance of its business and help its investors better compare the Company's operating performance over multiple periods. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and our board of directors.
Our use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:
- although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;
- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (1) interest and tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; (2) capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (3) changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (4) the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation; (5) potential ongoing costs related to the financial restatement and related activities; or (6) potential future strategic and financial restructuring expenses;
- Adjusted Net Income (Loss) does not reflect: (1) potential future restructuring activities; (2) potential (3) potential ongoing costs related to the financial restatement and related activities; or (4) potential future strategic and financial restructuring expenses; and
- other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.
Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) along with other U.S. GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, loss, and our U.S. GAAP financial results. The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, for each of the periods indicated:
|
RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
three months ended June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net Loss
|
$ (3,807)
|
$ (7,485)
|
Interest expense, net
|
6,306
|
3,935
|
Provision for income taxes
|
338
|
(575)
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
1,021
|
1,130
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
987
|
427
|
Restructuring charges
|
263
|
3,907
|
Cost related to financial restatement and related activities
|
7,990
|
5,122
|
Other non-recurring expenses
|
—
|
749
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 13,098
|
$ 7,210
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
For the three months ended June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net Loss
|
$ (3,807)
|
$ (7,485)
|
Restructuring charges
|
263
|
3,907
|
Cost related to financial restatement and related activities
|
7,990
|
5,122
|
Other non-recurring expenses
|
—
|
749
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
$ 4,446
|
$ 2,293
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
three months ended June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Adjusted Income per share:
|
Basic
|
$ 0.12
|
$ 0.06
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.11
|
$ 0.06
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
36,045
|
35,444
|
Diluted
|
40,973
|
36,638
|
Adjusted EBITDA
(dollars in thousands)
|
For the years ended March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net loss
|
$ (42,797)
|
$ (43,345)
|
$ (2,408)
|
Interest expense, net
|
21,095
|
11,670
|
7,993
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
2,376
|
(3,113)
|
1,656
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
4,266
|
4,970
|
5,635
|
Stock based compensation expense
|
3,409
|
5,394
|
6,698
|
Restructuring charges
|
5,570
|
8,474
|
2,095
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
17,458
|
6,934
|
41
|
Cost related to financial restatement and related activities
|
19,664
|
1,709
|
—
|
Non-recurring other
|
1,500
|
2,848
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 32,541
|
$ (4,460)
|
$ 21,710
|
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
|
For the years ended March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net loss
|
$ (42,797)
|
$ (34,345)
|
$ (2,408)
|
Restructuring charges
|
5,570
|
8,474
|
2,095
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
17,458
|
6,934
|
41
|
Cost related to financial restatement and related activities
|
19,664
|
1,359
|
—
|
Non-recurring other
|
1,500
|
2,848
|
—
|
Adjusted net income (loss)
|
$ 1,395
|
$ (23,381)
|
$ (272)
|
Adjusted net income (loss) per share:
|
Basic
|
$ 0.08
|
$ (0.66)
|
$ (0.01)
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.07
|
$ (0.66)
|
$ (0.01)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
35,551
|
34,687
|
33,742
|
Diluted
|
40,515
|
34,687
|
33,742
SOURCE Quantum Corp.
