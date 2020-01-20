Quantum Dot LED Lighting and Display

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Report Includes:

- A comprehensive study of Quantum Dot (QD) LED lighting and display, which is often considered as the next generation display technology

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05841109/?utm_source=PRN

- Market positioning and future outlook of the QD Lighting and displays; their key developments, comparison matrices, and growth driving factors and restraints

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Patent analysis covering significant patent allotments, design innovations and applications of advanced display materials

- Profile description of the key market players



Reason for Doing This Study



The global QLED lighting market is showing significant growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024; regional markets, however, are showing variable trends. In North America and Europe, the market is experiencing steady performance due to the high adoption of LED lights. The high number of patents from these two regions is a good indication of product maturity in Europe and North America. The rising growth of smart cities in Asia-Pacific is the primary reason for the growth of the QLED light market in that region. The volatility of economic growth, however, is slowing market growth in the Asia-Pacific, Latin American and Middle Eastern markets, which will nevertheless see better growth during the forecast period. Growth will be strong in India and China due to industrialization, population growth and high demand. In Asia, Japan holds the most patents for QLED lighting products. This is encouraging Japanese chemical manufacturers to expand their business in this region.



Information Sources



Key Data from Secondary Sources



- Technical details of the technology behind the integration of QLED lighting.

- Current and proposed revenues of the global market by market participants. This includes analysis of the annual business and financial reports of top market players, as well as extensive interviews with leaders such as CEOs, directors and marketing executives to obtain key opinions.

- Past growth rates in various industry sectors that were useful for the study; these were derived from industry association reports, university reports and annual company reports.

- Revenues for various products and their current and future trends.

- Segmentation of the kind of QLED lighting, design and application sectors that are feasible for the QLED lighting market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05841109/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

