Quantum Health Named One Of 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies For Ninth Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health, the healthcare industry's first and leading consumer navigation and care coordination company, announces it has again been named one of the Women Presidents' Organization (WPO) and American Express' list of 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies.

The annual award, in its thirteenth year, recognizes companies from a variety of industries representing a combined $3.8 billion in revenue. 2020 marks Quantum Health's ninth year on the list.

Since founding the consumer healthcare navigation industry in 1999, Quantum Health has grown steadily, with over 1,200 employees now serving hundreds of top employers and more than 1.5 million plan participants.

"We are honored to once again join the 50 fastest-growing companies," says Kara Trott, Quantum Health founder and CEO. "Now more than ever, with costs continuing to rise as a result of our complex healthcare system, healthcare navigation should be an essential part of every company's benefits plan. Our differentiated model, which is research-based and consumer-centric, coupled with our industry-leading satisfaction rates and independently validated cost savings, continues to fuel our growth and success.

"Healthcare is complicated and costly, and we excel at simplifying and optimizing the experience for our members. By helping our members understand and use their healthcare and benefits more effectively, everyone wins — including our clients and their providers, who see better engagement, satisfaction and utilization, as well as significantly reduced costs, year after year."

Quantum Health is the only healthcare navigation company that continually measures and validates its impact on reducing healthcare costs by conducting an independent actuarial review of its entire book of business. The most recent results validation report — the company's 11th — again demonstrates that Quantum Health's results are significant, sustainable and repeatable over multiple years. They are also consistent across the wide array of industries, benefit plan structures and demographics.

Trott continues, "We are incredibly proud of our results. No other company in the industry consistently measures — and delivers — multiyear cost savings across its entire book of business. And we are even prouder of our people and our culture. Our innovative, collaborative culture and state-of-the-art systems support highly effective teams focused on making a difference for our members and our clients. Our people represent the best of the best — with industry smarts, deep clinical and technological expertise, and a shared passion and commitment to helping our members, clients, providers and partners succeed. We look forward to many more years of growth ahead."

For its 2020 rankings, the WPO, in partnership with American Express, evaluated women-owned/led companies based on revenue growth from 2015 to 2019. In addition to being owned or led by women, qualifying businesses were required to be privately held and to have generated annual revenues of at least $500,000 each year since 2015. The 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies were honored July 22-23, 2020, during the WPO Digital Conference.

ABOUT QUANTUM HEALTH

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience for employee members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for employers. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept™ model identifies opportunities for early intervention in an employee's healthcare journey, which drives cost efficiencies and improved engagement.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Columbus, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has continually earned numerous business, leadership and cultural awards, including Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young and Fastest Growing Privately Held Company by Inc. 5000. FORTUNE, Inc. and Entrepreneur magazines have recognized the company as a Best Workplace and a Great Place to Work - Best Small & Medium Workplace. The Women Presidents' Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies, and Columbus Business First magazine has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

To learn more about the company, visit Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

