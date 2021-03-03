Quantum Health Receives 2021 Stevie® Award for Customer Service Excellence

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health, the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company, announced today it has earned a 2021 Silver Stevie Award as Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year from the Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards recognize achievements by customer service teams, contact centers, business development and sales professionals worldwide. Global winners of this year's awards were determined by a panel of more than 160 industry professionals. This is not the first time Quantum Health has been recognized with a Stevie Award. Quantum Health CEO and Founder Kara Trott received a Silver Stevie Award as Female Entrepreneur of the Year in both 2019 and 2020.

"It is an exceptional honor to be recognized with a Stevie Award, among an esteemed list of global companies, in recognition of our commitment to improving the consumer healthcare experience," said Steven Knight, Quantum Health's chief operating officer. "Despite the disruption and challenges that 2020 created, not only for the healthcare system but for our clients and members, our Healthcare Warriors™ adapted quickly and were able to guide members through the uncertainty with empathy and compassion."

Quantum Health's customer service expertise is further evidenced by consistently high member Net Promoter Scores® (NPS). NPS is the most transparent and universally respected way for industries to measure consumer satisfaction across all industries. Throughout 2020, Quantum Health averaged an NPS of 77. During the difficult initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's member scores exceeded 78 every month from April through July, reaching an unprecedented score of 81 in June and July.

Not only have Quantum Health's member scores continued to increase year after year, they rival those of some of the world's best-regarded brands. By comparison, the healthcare industry's average NPS is generally 15 or lower.

