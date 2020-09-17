Quantum Integration Exceeds Kickstarter Goal, Opens for Pre-Orders

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Integration, a sophisticated Internet of Things (IoT) platform that connects users with the thrill of electronics, has surpassed its Kickstarter goal and is now able to accept pre-orders directly from their website quantumintegrate.com.

Quantum's "no coding required" platform means that makers and electronics enthusiasts of all levels can easily create wireless applications. Minimal setup and extensive networking capabilities make Quantum's IoT platform so user-friendly that users can control all the devices on their IoT network with a simple graphic drag-and-drop interface.

Michael Barnick, CEO of Quantum Integration, Inc., stated, "We are elated to begin offering pre-orders and intend to begin shipping in early October 2020. Users can select from our wide array of project kits in order to build a complete smart home system, make a joystick controller, robots, remote-controlled cars, games, and much more. And anyone who needs assistance will find support via either the company's community or Quantum's service desk."

Quantum's easy-to-configure dashboard creates a user interface for any project, and its pre-written and tested components can work with any device.

The company pairs an extensive and growing library of drivers with low cost hardware so that anyone can create products like a pro without the hassle.

Quantum Integration makes high technology available to novice and experts alike, offering the excitement of electronics projects to anyone who takes up the challenge.

About Quantum Integration Inc.

The Quantum IoT platform enables electronics hobbyists to create wireless devices from a simple button to complete home automation and robots, and control it with custom apps and firmware without coding, all through a central server. The power of making!

For more information, visit www.quantumintegrate.com.

Media Inquiries

Michael Barnick

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 805-563-5700

SOURCE Quantum Integration

Related Links

https://quantumintegrate.com/

