Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Markets, 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Markets: 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report identifies the revenue generation opportunities from Quantum Key Distribution and provides market forecasts for the next decade. These forecasts are in both volume and value terms and include both QKD equipment, component-level products and related networking products. Each of the forecasts is also broken out by product and technology type, application and end-user industry, geography and location of end users. Throughout the report, we have discussed the role of China in the QKD, since that country has made itself one of the key regions for technological advance and deployments of QKD.

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) is one of two encryption technologies designed to protect critical data in the quantum era. QKD- in theory at least - leads to intrinsically unbreakable data transmission. When the researcher published its first report on QKD a few years ago, QKD was mostly experimental and aimed at government/military markets. However, as discussed in this new QKD report, the addressable market for QKD is expanding from specialized projects sponsored by governments and the largest financial institutions to large data centers, of which there are a large and growing number.

Strategic profiles of all the leading firms supplying QKD systems and related components are also provided. In these profiles we discuss how each firm regards the current state of the QKD market and how they expect it to develop. We also examine their sources of finance and how they plan to develop their products over the next few years. The report also examines the latest R&D into QKD and how this will impact the commercial quantum encryption market and the development of QKD products.

This report will be essential reading for product, marketing and strategy executive throughout the entire encryption sector, including QKD systems makers and providers of encryption software of all kinds. It will also be of considerable interest to investors in the QKD space.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

E.1 The Market for QKD is Set for Explosive Growth

E.1.1 Drivers for QKD adoption in government, military, and commercial market

E.1.2 QKD transmission types: Fiber optic, satellite, and terrestrial line-of-site

E2 Technology Needs and Component Opportunities

E.2.1 Technology standards: Who sets standards? Could they stifle innovation?

E2.2 Opportunities for photonics companies in the QKD space

E2.3 Semiconductor opportunities in the QKD space

E.2.4 Opportunities for carriers/telephone companies

E3 The Path to Widespread Adoption of QKD: A Market Roadmap

E.3.1 Technical challenges to widespread adoption

E.4 Making QKD Invulnerable: Some Alternatives

E.5 The Changing Face of QKD Funding: From Government Research to Commercial VC

E.6 Summary of Ten-Year Forecasts of QKD Markets

E.7 Six firms to Watch in the QKD



Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background to this Report

1.2 Goals and Scope of this Report

1.3 Methodology of this Report

1.4 Plan of this report



Chapter Two: Quantum Encryption Technology: From the Laboratory to Commercial Viability

2.1 QKD's Role in the Evolving Encryption Ecosystem: Current Status

2.2 Evolution of Electronic Encryption

2.2.1 Pre-QKD technologies

2.2.2 QKD technologies: Technology Issues

2.2.3 Encryption beyond QKD

2.3 Technical and Economic Hurdles to Widespread Adoption

2.3.1 QKD as part of the global encryption ecosystem

2.3.2 Weaknesses of QKD from an encryption perspective

2.3.3 Speed and bandwidth: Gaps between current QKD and economic viability

2.3.4 The distance issue: QKD signal integrity and the need for quantum repeaters

2.4 QKD Industry Standards: Balancing Innovation against Industry Interoperability

2.4.1 Standards making organizations for QKD

2.5 QKD Infrastructure

2.5.1 Fiber optic infrastructure

2.5.2 Satellite- and aircraft-to-ground infrastructure

2.5.3 Terrestrial line-of-site infrastructure.

2.5.4 Quantum infrastructure: Single-particle generators and detectors

2.6 The Role of National Laboratories and Quantum Technology Institutes in developing QKD

2.7 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Three: QKD Markets

3.1 QKD Markets: A Government Funded Technology with Extensive Commercial Applications

3.2 Government Markets

3.2.1 The role of government funding for QKD

3.2.2 Military markets for QKD

3.2.3 Domestic security and intelligence services

3.2.4: Civil government markets

3.2.5 QKD and the cybersecurity war with China

3.3 Civilian Market for QKD

3.3.1 Financial institutions

3.3.2 Executive communication

3.3.3 Healthcare applications

3.3.4 Infrastructure: Protecting infrastructure from cyberterrorism

3.3.5 Telecom companies and the wider commercial adoption of QKD

3.4 Key Points from this Chapter.



Chapter Four: Ten-Year Forecasts of Quantum Encryption Markets

4.1 Forecasting Methodology

4.2 Forecast by End-User Type

4.3 Forecast by Type of QKD System: Fiber, Wireless, or Satellite

4.4 Forecast of Key QKD related Equipment and Components

4.5 Forecast by Geography



Chapter Five: Profiles of QKD Companies

5.1 Approach to Profiling

5.2 ID Quantique

5.3 MagiQ Technologies

5.4 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT)

5.5 QuintessenceLabs

5.6 Nucrypt

5.7 Oki Electric

5.8 IBM

5.9 Raytheon

5.10 SK Telecom

5.11 Toshiba

5.12 Universal Quantum Devices

5.13 ZTE

5.14 ABB (Acquired Keymile)

5.15 Nokia

5.16 KPN

5.17 Qubitekk

5.18 Post Quantum

5.19 QuantumXchange

5.20 SeQureNet

5.21 Anhui Qasky

5.22 KETS quantum Security

5.23 Fujitsu

5.25 Mitsubishi

5.26 QinetiQ



