Quantum Mechanix Inc. (QMx) To Enter First-Of-Its-Kind Alliance to Deliver Innovative Premium Collectibles to Pop-Culture-Savvy Walmart Shoppers

Beginning in October, customers will find a full slate of all-new Q-Fig figures and dioramas developed for Walmart stores and Walmart.com . These extraordinarily designed figures will take center stage in a new in-store highly curated collectibles assortment devoted to avid fans. By partnering with QMx, Walmart will be giving fans the opportunity to own their favorite characters — each presented in a dynamic pose with plenty of spunk and personality.

QMx enters the mass retail arena for the first time with this partnership, enabling the company to push the envelope in terms of design and quality of premium collectibles while keeping prices accessible.

"Q-Figs have always been about delivering reality-bending designs at prices few premium collectibles can touch," said QMx CEO Andy Gore. "With Walmart's support, we will be bringing more action, more detail, and more compelling storytelling to more customers than ever before."

QMx released a preview of one of the first Walmart exclusives today: Deadpool x Unicorn Q-Fig Max Elite. Showing the irreverent, fourth-wall-breaking, occasional X-Man in a literal flight of fancy only he could dream of, Deadpool x Unicorn will be available in limited quantities exclusively at a Walmart near you in October 2020.

Quantum Mechanix, Inc. (QMx), creates premium collectibles unlike anything else in the industry — innovative and compelling designs that are as accessible as they are exciting. From our hugely popular Q-Figs to our critically acclaimed Q-Master Dioramas, QMx focuses on deep storytelling and superior technology and quality to bring you the characters you want and the stories you love. Working with the most recognizable licenses in entertainment, our partners include DC Comics, Warner Bros., Disney Animation, Marvel, Fox, Nickelodeon, CBS and more. Learn more at http://www.qmxonline.com , and follow us on Facebook (Quantum Mechanix), Twitter (@qmxinsider) and Instagram (@qmxinsider).

SOURCE Quantum Mechanix Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qmxonline.com

