Quantum Metric appoints Reza Zaheri as Chief Information Security Officer to advance industry standard for data security

"As a data-driven company, we understand our responsibility to protect the information of our customers, their brands, and end-users," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO. "Having built security strategies for Fortune 100 brands, Zaheri's industry expertise makes him an invaluable asset, and furthers our mission to evolve digital customer experience through Continuous Product Design. With SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications, Quantum Metric maintains industry standards for data security, and Zaheri will continue to evolve our practices and protocols to meet the changing demands of a digital-first world."

For almost a decade, Zaheri led enterprise-wide initiatives in cybersecurity, digital forensics, incident response and security awareness for DIRECTV / AT&T. Prior to joining Quantum Metric, he also founded a security training company, 1:M Cyber Security, where he trained over 45,000 people across 127 countries, in-person or via online courses, on cybersecurity awareness. Zaheri has also previously held security positions at Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP, ACC Capital Holdings/Ameriquest, and the City of Los Angeles.

"Digital enterprises need to know that their customers' data is vigorously protected by Quantum Metric at every touchpoint in the user experience," said Zaheri. "I'm excited to join the Quantum Metric family, and continue to establish security and privacy practices that create new opportunities for digital brands to earn consumer trust and loyalty."

Quantum kicked off 2021 as one of the year's first tech unicorns, with a valuation above $1 billion and a $200 million Series B funding round led by Insight Partners. Zaheri is the latest addition to Quantum Metric's rapidly growing leadership team following the appointment of the company's Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Financial Officer in January. He is based between London, England and Los Angeles, and will report directly to Quantum Metric CEO and Founder, Mario Ciabarra.

