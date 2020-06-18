Quantum Metric Launches Continuous Product Insights to Google Cloud Marketplace

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric, the platform that helps organizations build better digital products faster, today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace.

The Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud and easily stand up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required.

To provide Quantum Metric customers the highest level of value, security and query speed, the solution is built exclusively on the Google Cloud.

"We have already seen tremendous growth and differentiation from not only hosting our product on Google Cloud but also partnering with Google Cloud to deliver insights to some of the largest brands in the US," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO and Founder of Quantum Metric. "Enterprises are looking for innovation and performance that differentiate their digital customer experiences, and the partnership between Quantum Metric and Google Cloud delivers."

"Quantum Metric can provide businesses with real-time visibility into data on customer behavior and business impacts, and we're delighted that their solution is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace," said Chris Arisian, Director of Industry Partnerships for Google Cloud. "With just a few clicks, customers can deploy Quantum Metric on Google Cloud and leverage its capabilities to better understand data on customers' experiences."

Powered by Google Cloud Compute Engine, Quantum Metric provides instant visibility into every digital customer interaction and quantifies the impact on the business. With every test, update, or launch, Quantum Metric automatically surfaces opportunities to enable customers to continuously improve products throughout the development lifecycle.

Quantum Metric's collaboration with Google Cloud BigQuery is already having an impact on joint customers benefiting from the combined value.

"Quantum Metric's integration with BigQuery on Google Cloud has allowed us to create an in-depth understanding of our operations and customer behavior by analyzing data from multiple sources," said Ishan Parikh, AVP, Digital Strategy & Analytics, Canadian Tire Corporation. "We are now able to visualize our customer journey, create intelligent customer cohorts for marketing, and realize operational efficiencies through data-driven inventory allocation."

To find out more about how Quantum Metric can help your company align on priorities, innovate with speed and confidence, and build products that customers love, visit quantummetric.com.

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric helps organizations build better digital products faster. Our platform for Continuous Product Design gives business and technical teams a single version of truth that's automatically quantified and based on what matters most — your customer's perspective. The result: Teams are aligned, learn faster, and release with confidence. In 2019 Quantum Metric earned recognition for its revenue growth and product innovation from Deloitte (Top 100 fastest growing companies), CNBC (Upstart 100 most innovative companies), Gartner (Cool Vendor) and Ernst & Young (Entrepreneur of the Year).

