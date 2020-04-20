Quantum Technologies 2020: Impact on COVID-19, Ecosystem & Supply Chain Analysis, Industry Best Practices, Technology Roadmap and Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Opportunities of Quantum Technologies in Electronics Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Questions Addressed



What is the technology landscape for quantum technologies?

What is the global adoption scenario and what are the initiatives globally that drive the adoption of quantum technologies?

What are the key focus areas of technology development?

Who are the key stakeholders influencing technology development and adoption?

What are the recent technology initiatives?

What is the technology roadmap for quantum technology?

Quantum technology, which enables the manipulation of atoms and sub-atomic particles, will allow for a new class of ultra-sensitive devices with key potential to profoundly impact and disrupt significant applications in areas such as defense, aerospace, industrial, commercial, infrastructure, transportation and logistics markets.

The ability to control and predict the behavior of atoms and ions has key opportunities to enable exquisitely sensitive sensors for application such as ultra-precise navigation, improved location of buried objects, enhanced geophysical or resource exploration, as well as ultra-precise measurement of time, computers able to solve very complex problems much faster than classical computers, considerably more secure and rapid data communications, and imaging in previously impossible conditions with greatly enhanced resolution.



Quantum technology is also driving advancements in more compact lasers, microfabricated atom/ion traps and diffraction gratings for trapping and cooling atoms, single-photon detectors for applications such as enhanced imaging and quantum cryptography, microfabricated vapor cells containing atomic vapors or optically cooled atoms.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Key Findings - Quantum Electronics Finds Applications in Submarines and Satellites

1.5 Key Findings - Quantum Magnetometers Generate Interest in Navigation



2. Quantum Electronics Technology Landscape - Status Review

2.1 Quantum Electronics will Disrupt Industrial, Defense, Security, and Healthcare Markets

2.2 Applications of Different Types of Quantum Electronics

2.3 Factors Driving the Adoption of Quantum Electronics

2.4 Miniaturization is a Major Challenge for Adoption of Quantum Electronics



3. Quantum Inertial Sensors

3.1 Quantum Gyroscopes and Accelerometers Provide Enhanced Sensitivity

3.2 Quantum Inertial Sensors Have Opportunities to Disrupt Conventional Navigation Systems and MEMS Sensors

3.3 Application Impact of Quantum Inertial Sensors

3.4 Recent Developments with Stakeholders - Quantum Inertial Sensors

3.5 Quantum Inertial Sensors are Gaining Investments



4. Quantum Gravity Sensors

4.1 Quantum Gravity Sensors - Overview

4.2 Gravity Sensing: An Earlier Opportunity for Quantum Accelerometers

4.3 Application Landscape of Quantum Gravity Sensors

4.4 Gap Analysis: Quantum Gravity Sensors Opportunities and Challenges

4.5 Recent Developments with Stakeholders - Quantum Gravity Sensors



5. Quantum Magnetometers

5.1 Quantum Magnetometers - Overview

5.2 Application Diversity of Quantum Magnetometers

5.3 Quantum Magnetometers find Applications in Precision Location Detection

5.4 Opportunities Driving Adoption of Quantum Magnetometers

5.5 Factors Hindering Adoption of Quantum Magnetometers

5.6 Stakeholder Developments - Quantum Magnetometers



6. Quantum Clocks

6.1 Quantum Clocks Enable Precision Timing

6.2 Opportunities of Quantum Clocks

6.3 Challenges Hindering Adoption of Quantum Atomic Clocks

6.4 Applications for Quantum Atomic Clocks

6.5 Stakeholder Developments - Quantum Magnetometers

6.6 Stakeholders are Collaborating with Universities for Quantum Developments



7. Quantum Computing

7.1 Quantum Computers have Unprecedented Computational Power

7.2 Opportunities of Quantum Computing

7.3 Factors Hindering Adoption of Quantum Computing

7.4 Applications of Quantum Computing Across Different Industries

7.5 Stakeholder Developments and Recent Research in Quantum Computing

7.6 Kagome Metal finds Applications in Quantum Computers

7.7 Nitrogen-Vacancy Diamonds have the Potential to Retain Quantum Information



8. Quantum Communications

8.1 Quantum Repeaters and Quantum Key Distribution play Key Roles in Enabling Quantum Communication

8.2 Opportunities Driving Quantum Communications

8.3 Factors Hindering Adoption of Quantum Communications

8.4 Stakeholder Developments - Quantum Computing

8.5 Recent Research in Quantum Computing Enables Development of Quantum Random Number Generator



9. Impact of Quantum Technologies on COVID-19

9.1 Opportunities to Combat Coronavirus (COVID-19)

9.2 Use of Supercomputers to Study COVID-19 Impact Creates Potential Applications of Quantum Computing



10. Quantum Electronics Ecosystem and Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 Quantum Technology Ecosystem Components

10.2 Key Types of Participants in the Quantum Supply Chain

10.3 Other Participants in the Quantum Supply Chain



11. Industry Best Practices - Assessment of Partnerships/Alliances and Recent Developments

11.1 Advancements in Quantum Entanglement Pave the Way for Quantum Internet

11.2 Recent Partnerships Drive Developments in Quantum Computing



12. Technology Roadmap & Growth Opportunities

12.1 Quantum Electronics Roadmap

12.2 Strategic Investments Drive Adoption of Quantum Technologies



13. Industry Contacts

13.1 Key Industry Contacts

