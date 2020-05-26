Quantum Technology Markets 2020: COVID-19, Applications & Developments, Technology Roadmap and Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunities of Quantum Technology in Chemical Sensors, Biosensors and Imaging Sensors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As quantum devices become miniaturized and further functionalized, they have opportunities to significantly impact and disrupt key applications that benefit from chemical sensing, biosensing or imaging, such as environmental monitoring, healthcare diagnostics, security and defense, food quality monitoring, industrial safety and quality control, and potentially transportation.

For example, quantum plasmonic sensors with considerably less noise have opportunities in areas such as blood protein analysis, chemical detection, and atmospheric sensing. Quantum sensors with nitrogen-vacancy (NV) diamonds have key potential in chemical analysis, NMR spectroscopy, and materials characterization.

Quantum sensors, including NV-diamond sensors, also have the potential to detect COVID-19. Quantum imaging has significant opportunities in areas such as environmental monitoring (for example, methane detection), healthcare (for example, biomedical imaging), security/defense (for example, ghost imaging, which creates correlated photon pairs to imaging using light that has never physically interacted with the object to be imaged, for applications such as covert imaging for security).

Key Questions Addressed

What is the technology landscape for quantum chemical sensors, biosensors, and imaging technologies?

What is the global adoption scenario and what are the initiatives globally that drive the adoption of quantum technologies?

What are the key focus areas of technology development?

Who are the key stakeholders influencing technology development and adoption?

What are the recent technology initiatives?

What is the technology roadmap for quantum technology?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of the Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Quantum Chemical Sensors and Biosensors have Key Opportunities in Chemical Detection, Medical Diagnostics, Defense, Environmental and Food Monitoring

1.5 Quantum Technology Generates New, Enhanced Forms of Imaging

2. Quantum Chemical, Bio, and Imaging Sensors Technology Landscape - Status Review

2.1 Quantum Chemical Sensors, Biosensors, and Imaging will Disrupt Key Markets and Applications

2.2 Applications for Different Types of Quantum Chem/Bio Sensors and Imaging

2.3 Factors Driving the Adoption of Quantum Chem/Bio Sensors and Imaging

2.4 Miniaturization, Increased Sensitivity, and Low Noise are Challenges in Adoption of Quantum Chem/Bio Sensors and Images

3. Quantum Chemical Sensors and Biosensors - Key Applications and Developments

3.1 Quantum Sensors will Enable Vastly Improved Chemical and Biological Detection

3.2 Quantum Chemical Sensors and Biosensors Have Opportunities to Disrupt Healthcare and Chemical Analysis

3.3 Application Impact of Quantum Chem/Bio Sensors

3.4 Recent Developments with Stakeholders - Quantum Chemical Sensors and Biosensors

3.5 Nano-Spin-Mechanical Sensors Offer Exceptional Analytical Power at the Nanoscale

3.6 Metal Quantum Clusters for Ultra-sensitive Biosensing

3.7 Quantum Chem/Bio Sensors Attract Investment

3.8 Investment Aids Development of Quantum Magnetic Microscope

3.9 Spin States of NV Center in Nanodiamond have Opportunities in in vivo Biosensing

3.10 Quantum Device Sensors Finding Opportunities for Multi-Parametric Vital Signs Monitoring

3.11 Ultrasensitive NV-Diamond for Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy

3.12 Lidar and SPAD for Detection of Methane Gas Leaks

3.13 Long-range, Sensitive Detection of Gas Plume Shape and Concentration

3.14 Autonomous Multigas Analyzer Leverages Optical Resonators Used in Quantum Detection

3.15 Commercialized Superconducting Nanowire Single Photon Detectors with Potential in Biosensing and Chemical Sensing

3.16 Cameras with Single Photon Detectors Have Opportunities in Biomedical Imaging, Fluorescence Spectroscopy

4. Quantum Imaging - Key Applications and Developments

4.1 Leveraging the Quantum Nature of Light

4.2 Opportunities Driving Quantum Imaging

4.3 Further Opportunities and Challenges in Adoption of Quantum Imaging

4.4 Stakeholder Developments in Quantum Imaging

4.5 New Imaging Technology Captures Movement

4.6 Laser Trapping of Circular Rydberg Atoms

4.7 Cesium Atoms Improve Terahertz-based Imaging

4.8 Strategic Partnership Aids Commercialization of Next-generation Terahertz Imaging Technology

5. Industry Best Practices - Assessment of Partnerships/Alliances and Recent Activities

5.1 Quantum Imaging Attracts Investment; Ultra-high Performance SNSPD-equipped Camera

5.2 Recent Activities Drive Opportunities in Quantum Imaging

6. Impact of Quantum Sensing on COVID-19

6.1 Terahertz Express Analyzer Sensing Platform is Finding Opportunities for Diagnosing Viral Infections

6.2 Terahertz Express Analyzer Sensing Platform - Opportunity for COVID-19 Detection

6.3 Quantum Sensors that Achieve a Practical Optical Microcavity and show Possibility in Detection of COVID-19

6.4 Diamond Sensors with Opportunities in Chemical Sensing and Biomedical Imaging find Potential in COVID-19 Detection

7. Technology Roadmap & Growth Opportunities

7.1 Quantum Chemical Sensor, Biosensor, and Imaging Roadmap

7.2 Strategic Investments Drive Adoption of Quantum Technologies

7.3 Major Investment in QIS Research Can Impact Quantum Imaging Devices

7.4 MiliQuant Project is Enabling Development of Miniaturized Laser Beam Diodes

8. Industry Contacts

8.1 Key Industry Contacts



