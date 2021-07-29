Quantum to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced that Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO, and Mike Dodson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Participation Date: Wednesday, August 11th

Format: Presentation at 1:15 p.m. ET and 1x1 investor calls throughout the day

Webcast: The live and archived webcast of management's presentation will be available in the Events section of Quantum's website at investors.quantum.com.

B. Riley Securities Summer Summit

Participation Date: Thursday, August 19th

Format: In-person 1x1 meetings with management at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel in Santa Monica, CA.

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with management by contacting their sales representative at the respective firms.

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and was added to the Russell 2000® Index in 2020. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

