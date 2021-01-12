Quantum to Release Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call on Wednesday, January 27th

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) announced today it will release financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 after the close of the market. Jamie Lerner, Quantum's Chairman and CEO, and Mike Dodson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results.

Analysts and investors are invited to dial into the conference call using the following information:

Date: Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

Conference Call Number: 1-888-506-0062

International Call Number: +1-973-528-0011

Webcast link (listen only) and presentation slides: http://investors.quantum.com

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available through February 3, 2021. To access the replay dial 1-877-481-4010 and enter the pass code 39583 at the prompt. International callers should dial +1-919-882-2331 and enter the same passcode. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days.

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and was added to the Russell 2000® Index in 2020 as part of the index's annual constitution. For more information visit www.quantum.com/ .

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shelton Group

Leanne K. Sievers | Jeffrey Schreiner

P: 949-224-3874 | 512-243-8976

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Quantum Corp.

Related Links

www.quantum.com

