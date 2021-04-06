Quantum Xchange Makes Quantum-Safe Encryption Available and Affordable to Organizations of Any Size with the Launch of Phio TX-D

The addition of Phio TX-D to the Phio family of solutions enables Quantum Xchange to satisfy all deployment requirements ranging from work-from-home or small office, to enterprise, cloud, or any combination thereof. The capabilities provided by Phio TX-D is especially timely as global demand for VPNs surged in 2020 following work-from-home mandates in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Organizations of all sizes struggle to protect remote staff from a wider more dynamic threat landscape as enterprise security moves into the home and the quantum threat nears. The FBI reports cybercrime is up 300 percent since the start of the pandemic and the cost of network attacks is doubling every few years and could reach $6 trillion this year according to Cybersecurity Ventures.

Most experts agree that remote worksites and flexible workspaces will persist after the pandemic recedes, underscoring the importance of using strong cryptography to protect sensitive information in transit today and when a quantum computer arrives. The Phio family of solutions from Quantum Xchange, enable organizations to stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape with quantum-safe technologies that can easily scale to meet the budgetary and network security needs of any organization.

"The introduction of Phio TX-D is a total game changer, delivering the strongest encryption available to those that want it," said Eddy Zervigon, CEO of Quantum Xchange. "Not only is Phio TX-D an attractive quantum-safe technology for small offices, but it offers even the most sophisticated networks a practical, first step toward quantum readiness. Without a crypto agile, quantum-generation key distribution system in place, all organizations risk exposure to the quantum threat. Small businesses and local governments are especially vulnerable given their limited cybersecurity resources and the debilitating effects a single cyber-attack can have on their organization."

Phio TX is a key distribution system for the ages and the only such system to support quantum keys from any source – both math and physics-based i.e., Post-Quantum Crypto (PQC) algorithms, Quantum Random Number Generated (QRNG) keys, Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), or a combination, delivered point-to-multipoint over any network media.

The simple overlay architecture consists of one or more Phio TX nodes, or its cloud implementation Phio TX-C, that make up the hive or mesh network. Phio TX nodes generate and deliver symmetric keys upon request to a pair of encryption devices to create an encrypted channel without using Public Key Encryption (PKE)-style inline key-negotiation techniques. The secure key transfer is protected by PQC and/or QKD in a FIPS 140-2 validated implementation. The exchange of key-encrypting-keys is delivered out-of-band allowing organizations to avoid brute-force, side-channel, and SSL harvesting attacks by dramatically increasing the complexity for an attacker who must contend with, among other things, the introduction of a secondary key protected by NIST PQC candidate algorithms or a quantum key secured by the laws of quantum mechanics.

Phio TX-D can be connected to Phio TX and Phio TX-C to form a mesh key delivery network. As with Phio TX, these secondary keys can be secured with PQC, QRNG, QKD, or a combination. The economical Phio TX-D provides the essential building blocks for organizations seeking to deploy a scalable foundation for protecting data in transit with the strongest security available.

"Phio TX-D is a natural extension of the Phio TX key distribution system and our commitment to meeting the customer where they are," said Gene Savchuk, Chief Product Officer. "We believe someday Phio TX will even replace PKI as the preferred infrastructure for key exchange and securing digital communications across the globe."

To learn more about achieving crypto agility and quantum readiness with Phio TX, download the white paper here. The Phio TX-D data sheet can be found here.

