Quantum Xchange, Toshiba, and Verizon to Share Expert Insights on Deploying Quantum Networks at Inside Quantum Technology New York 2021

BETHESDA, Md., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Xchange, a leader in quantum-safe products and services for crypto agility and quantum readiness, will join industry-leading experts from its strategic partner Toshiba and joint customer Verizon at the Inside Quantum Technology (IQT) New York event, May 17-19, 2021. The panel talk will discuss the successful Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) pilot by Verizon – one of the first carriers in the U.S. to embrace advanced, quantum-based security technologies to strengthen network communications and future-proof data from hackers.

IQT NYC is the largest event of its kind bringing together quantum technology leaders and forward-looking businesses to discuss, debate, and inform the emerging quantum technology industry. The session titled, "Securing the Future of Communications with Quantum-Safe Technology Available Today – Verizon Case Study," will take place May 19 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Panelists include: Don Manley, Vice President Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Quantum Xchange; Andrew Shields, Head of Quantum Technology at Toshiba Europe; and Lee Sattler, Distinguished Engineer in Product Strategy and Operations at Verizon.

Session attendees will learn the benefits of quantum communications for securing data in transit and next-generation technologies available today that can work within their existing encryption environment to achieve crypto agility and quantum readiness. For his part, Don Manley will offer insight on Phio Trusted Xchange (TX), Quantum Xchange's patent-pending out-of-band symmetric key delivery system and the first key exchange to support quantum keys from any source (PQC, QKD, QRNG, or a combination). Unlike other quantum-safe key distribution solutions, Manley will share how Phio TX can deliver keys point-to-multipoint over any media that can carry TCP/IP v4 or v6 traffic, i.e., fiber, satellite, 4G, 5G, or copper.

