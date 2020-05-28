Quarantine Creates a Buyer's Market for 3855 Pringle Street, a Historic Home Turned Luxury Property in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly two years and thousands of man-hours, the ambitious restoration project at 3855 Pringle St. has finally reached its conclusion with a live auction, taking place on June 4 at 12:00 p.m. PST, listed by Joel Finnie & Drew Lyon of Harcourts Prime Properties. A local developer has invested nearly 1.8 million in modernizing and reconstructing the 1916 craftsman home, but due to the economic downturn and reduced demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent quarantine, they have been forced to bring the property to auction with a starting bid of one million dollars.

Historic Home in Mission Hills San Diego

3855 Pringle Street goes to auction on June 4 at 12:00 PST via Harcourts Auctions. The auction will be streamed online and buyers will be able to bid from the comfort of their own home. Buyers are encouraged to submit offers prior to auction, and if the seller receives a strong enough offer, they may choose to accept an offer and stop the auction. Prospective buyers can view the property virtually via guided video tour, Matterport virtual tour, or in person by scheduling a showing. Seller reports and disclosures have been completed in advance and are available for download.

The fully renovated 1916 craftsman is a marriage of classic character and modern elegance, featuring three bedrooms, two and a half baths and 1,866 square feet. 3855 Pringle Street has been modernized and introduced into the 21st century, offering potential buyers historic charm with the luxuries and convenience of smart-home technology. The property still retains its 104-year-old stone pillars, original refinished hardwood floors, and original interior doors and windows, all of which were meticulously refinished with artisan craftsmanship throughout.

It also boasts modern designer finishes, three-zone high-efficiency HVAC, brand-new plumbing, electric, insulation, siding, kitchen, bathrooms and Google Smart Home features. Additional amenities include a bright open floor plan, a large kitchen with quartzite countertops, brand-new stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, a double master shower with 10 jets and two rain heads, and granite bathroom countertops.

The 2,600 square foot lot also features a redone deck and lower patio area, ideal for entertaining guests. A hidden barn door at the rear of the garage allows for the extension of the lower patio into the garage, creating additional privacy and entertaining space.

3855 Pringle Street is a property that must be seen to be believed. Check out property videos and experience the virtual tour and open house today at 3855PringleSt.com.

