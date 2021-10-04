Quark.ai to Demonstrate Autonomous Customer Support Platform At TSIA Technology & Services World Fall 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark.ai, the market leader in Autonomous Customer Support, today announced its participation at the October 18-20 Technology & Services World (TSW) Fall 2021.

The Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) event, to be conducted both in-person at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and virtually, features the world's leading companies discussing how to respond to technology and services challenges. The event is designed to demonstrate how technology services lines such as Customer Support are unlocking new opportunities to retain and grow customers.

Quark.ai will demonstrate its Autonomous Customer Support platform, which utilizes Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision to automate support functions that are typically research-intensive, manual, expensive and inefficient. This enables enterprises to quickly interpret complex Customer Support cases and rapidly provide resolutions to customers with unrivaled accuracy and speed. Quark.ai's corporate customers report substantially higher Customer Satisfaction and significantly lower support costs.

Quark.ai Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Prosenjit Sen is scheduled to address a breakout session at the event on October 18 at 1 p.m. PDT. The presentation is entitled, "Instant Resolution to Customer Support Issues: No More Hours of Document Search."

Quark.ai representatives will be on hand throughout the event at the company's Booth 414. Demonstrations of Quark.ai Autonomous Customer Support will also be available.

TSIA (www.tsia.com) is the world's leading organization dedicated to advancing the business of technology services. TSIA corporate members represent the world's top technology companies as well as scores of innovative small and mid-size businesses enterprise IT; telecom; consumer technology; and healthcare and healthcare IT.

About Quark.ai

Quark.ai is the technology leader in autonomous customer support. Quark.ai's multi-channel platform combines Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision to interpret complex customer cases and automatically provide resolutions at scale with unsurpassed accuracy and speed. The result is unrivaled efficiency and scalability in Customer Support, with lower escalations, higher Customer Satisfaction and significant cost savings. More information may be found at https://quark.ai .

SOURCE Quark.ai

Related Links

quark.ai

