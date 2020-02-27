Quarterhill Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Fiscal 2019 Revenue increases 90% to $146.7 million

Fiscal 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $40.0 million represents a year-over-year improvement of more than $50.0 million

Subsequent to year-end, in a damages-only re-trial, a jury awarded WiLAN $85.23 million in damages owed to WiLAN by Apple

KITCHENER, ON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announces its financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Fiscal 2019 Highlights

Revenues of $146.7 million , compared to $77.4 million in 2018

, compared to in 2018 Recurring revenue of $21.1 million , compared to $22.0 million in 2018

, compared to in 2018 Adjusted EBITDA* of $40.0 million , compared to ($10.6) million in 2018

, compared to in 2018 Net income of $10.5 million , or $0.09 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($49.1) million , or ($0.41) per basic and diluted common share, in 2018

, or per basic and diluted common share, compared to net loss of , or per basic and diluted common share, in 2018 Cash generated (used) in operations of $7.5 million , compared to ($8.8) million in 2018

, compared to in 2018 Cash and equivalents at December 31, 2019 were $68.6 million , compared to $67.3 million at December 31, 2018

were , compared to at Working capital at December 31, 2019 was $86.5 million , compared to $64.1 million at December 31, 2018

was , compared to at Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN") completed patent license agreements with NVIDIA, LG, SK hynix Inc and three Canadian telcos, among others

IRD achieved record revenue and adjusted EBITDA

VIZIYA completed a large enterprise software agreement with a global integrated energy and chemical company, which led to significant revenue growth and margin expansion in 2019

Subsequent to year-end, in a damages-only re-trial, a jury awarded WiLAN $85.2 million in damages owed to WiLAN by Apple Inc.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Revenues of $39.2 million , compared to $25.4 million in Q4 2018

, compared to in Q4 2018 Recurring revenue of $5.0 million , compared to $4.7 million in Q4 2018

, compared to in Q4 2018 Adjusted EBITDA* of $12.6 million , compared to $3.2 million in Q4 2018

, compared to in Q4 2018 Net income of $5.6 million , or $0.05 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($19.9) million , or ($0.17) per basic and diluted common share, in Q4 2018

, or per basic and diluted common share, compared to net loss of , or per basic and diluted common share, in Q4 2018 Cash used in operations was ($1.8) million , compared to $9.1 million generated from operations in Q4 2018

"2019 saw revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth on both a consolidated basis for Quarterhill as well as with each of our portfolio companies," said John Gillberry, Chairman of Quarterhill. "Adjusted EBITDA in 2019 included a contribution of more than $10 million combined from IRD and VIZIYA, which reflects the potential of our diversification strategy to generate incremental value for the business. Strong results in 2019 resulted in $86.5 million of working capital at year-end (up $22.4 million from the prior year-end) giving us a solid financial foundation from which to pursue our growth activities in 2020 and beyond.

"Our CEO search remains well underway and is proceeding in-line with our expectations. We have reviewed and met with a number of promising candidates and we have another round of meetings set up in early March. Should these interviews proceed as expected, we believe we will then be in a position to short-list our candidate pool and begin discussions that could lead to an announcement in early spring. While timing is important, the absolute most important consideration is finding the right person with the right blend of skills and experience for the role. In the interim, each of our portfolio companies is in good hands and is being run by a talented and experienced CEO who has played a part in generating the positive results we've released today."

"Subsequent to quarter-end, on January 24, we announced that WiLAN won a second jury verdict against Apple in the damages trial held in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California. This was a re-trial for damages only, resulting from the previous related trial verdict rendered in August 2018. In the jury's verdict, WiLAN was awarded $85.2 million in damages. It is important to note that in both jury trials the jury awarded WiLAN the full amount that it argued as being owed by Apple. We are pleased with the jury's decision and believe it is a reflection of our team's advocacy, the strength of our patent portfolio and the systematic and reasonable approach we take in our licensing and litigation activities The trial is now in the customary post-trial process and we will provide updates on any material developments as they occur."

Approval of Eligible Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared an eligible quarterly dividend of CDN $0.0125 per common share payable on April 3, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 20, 2020.

Business Strategy and Segments

Quarterhill's acquisition strategy focuses primarily on financial metrics while remaining cognizant of broader technology and market trends as it builds a portfolio of businesses that are characterized as having recurring revenue, free cash flow and profitable growth potential. Driven by the execution of a proven and disciplined acquisition strategy, the Company seeks to enable shareholders to benefit from consolidation and convergence trends in today's technology industry.

Q4 and Fiscal 2019 Consolidated Financial Review

Consolidated revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2019 ("Q4 2019") were $39.2 million, compared to $25.4 million in Q4 2018, representing growth of 54%. Consolidated revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 ("FY2019") were $146.7 million, compared to $77.4 million in FY2018, representing growth of 90%. Growth for Q4 2019 and FY2019 was driven by higher revenue from all three businesses – WiLAN, IRD and VIZIYA.

Gross margin for Q4 2019 was $22.0 million, or 56%, compared to $9.6 million, or 38%, in Q4 2018. Gross margin for FY2019 was $72.9 million, or 50%, compared to $18.8 million, or 24%, in FY2018. The Q4 2019 quarter-over-quarter improvement in gross margin was due primarily to better margin performance at WiLAN and IRD, and for FY2019, the year-over-year improvement in gross margin was due to better margin performance from all three businesses – WiLAN, IRD and VIZIYA.

Operating expenses include selling, general and administrative costs ("SG&A"), research and development ("R&D") costs, depreciation, amortization and impairment losses of intangible assets and special charges. Operating expenses for Q4 2019 were $16.3 million, compared to $30.7 million in Q4 2018. Operating expenses in Q4 2018 included a $16.1 million non-cash impairment loss on goodwill. Excluding impairment loss on goodwill, the year-over-year increase in operating expenses was primarily due to higher SG&A and R&D, offset in part by lower depreciation and amortization of intangible assets. For FY2019, operating expenses were $57.8 million, compared to $77.3 million in FY2018. Excluding the impairment loss on goodwill in Q4 2018, operating expenses decreased year-over-year primarily due to lower depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and special charge expense, offset in part by higher SG&A and R&D.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2019 was $12.6 million compared to $3.2 million in Q4 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for FY2019 was $40.0 million compared to ($10.6) million in FY2018. The increase in adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2019 reflects the better performance at WiLAN and IRD. FY2019 reflects improved operations at all three portfolio companies in 2019, and in particular, at WiLAN.

Net income for Q4 2019 was $5.6 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted Common Share, compared to net loss of ($19.9) million or ($0.17) per basic and diluted Common Share in Q4 2018. Net income for FY2019 was $10.5 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted Common Share, compared to a net loss of ($49.1) million, or ($0.41) per basic and diluted Common Share, in FY2018. Of note, net loss for Q4 2018 and FY2018 included a $16.1 million non-cash impairment loss on goodwill. For FY2019, the Company's bottom-line improved primarily due to higher revenues and gross margins at all three portfolio companies.

Cash used in operations in Q4 2019 was ($1.8) million, compared to cash generated from operations of $9.1 million in Q4 2018. Cash used in operations in Q4 2019 reflects working capital adjustments of ($12.4) million primarily related to the timing of collections for certain patent license agreements that were completed in the quarter. A majority of these payments have subsequently been collected in Q1 2020. Cash generated from operations for FY2019 was $7.5 million, compared to cash used in operations of ($8.8) million in FY2018. Cash from operations for FY2019 benefited from the improved financial performance at all three portfolio businesses.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to $68.6 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $67.3 million at December 31, 2018. Working capital at December 31, 2019 was $86.5 million, compared to $64.1 million at December 31, 2018.

The table below highlights financial performance for the Company's Licensing, Intelligent Systems and Enterprise Software segments. For detailed results and discussion related to these segments, please refer to the Management's Discussion and Analysis document, which will be filed on SEDAR and at www.quarterhill.com in the investor section.



For the three months ended December 31, 2019

Licensing

Intelligent

Systems

Enterprise

Software

Corporate

Total Revenues $ 23,175

$ 13,415

$ 2,567

$ -

$ 39,157 Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)

8,635



7,984



491



-



17,110



14,540



5,431



2,076



-



22,047 Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,041



3,151



2,410



1,697



8,299 Research and development expenses

-



528



960



-



1,488 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

12



143



32



4



191 Amortization of intangibles

3,304



952



758



-



5,014 Impairment losses on intangibles

87



-



-



-



87 Special charges

15



-



859



392



1,266 Results from operations

10,081



657



(2,943)



(2,093)



5,702 Finance income

(124)



(2)



-



(259)



(385) Finance expense

(1) #

53



1



-



53 Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(476)



181



(12)



423



116 Other expense (income)

6 #

(289)



(2)



-



(285) Income (loss) before taxes

10,676



714



(2,930)



(2,257)



6,203 Current income tax expense (recovery)

1,823 #

(105)



(1,035)



-



683 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense

(23) #

(52)



(178)



139



(114) Income tax expense (recovery)

1,800



(157)



(1,213)



139



569 Net income (loss) $ 8,876

$ 871

$ (1,717)

$ (2,396)

$ 5,634





























Adjusted EBITDA

13,509



2,161



(1,288)



(1,766)



12,616





























Other reconciling items:



























Stock-based compensation

10



20



6



(69)



(33) Dividends from joint venture

-



389



-



-



389



For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019

Licensing

Intelligent

Systems

Enterprise

Software

Corporate

Total Revenues $ 79,808

$ 50,392

$ 16,520

$ -

$ 146,720 Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)

39,995



32,312



1,526



-



73,833



39,813



18,080



14,994



-



72,887 Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,547



10,753



7,542



7,880



28,722 Research and development expenses

-



2,308



2,825



-



5,133 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

92



866



138



16



1,112 Amortization of intangibles

13,772



3,791



3,029



-



20,592 Impairment losses on intangibles

87



-



-



-



87 Special charges

1,851



-



859



(537)



2,173 Results from operations

21,464



362



601



(7,359)



15,068 Finance income

(328)



(17)



-



(911)



(1,256) Finance expense

(1)



390



4



1



394 Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(730)



207



23



766



266 Other expense (income)

3



(659)



(2)



-



(658) Income (loss) before taxes

22,520



441



576



(7,215)



16,322 Current income tax expense

5,774



202



15



-



5,991 Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

1,767



(1,212)



(639)



(113)



(197) Income tax expense (recovery)

7,541



(1,010)



(624)



(113)



5,794 Net income (loss) $ 14,979

$ 1,451

$ 1,200

$ (7,102)

$ 10,528





























Adjusted EBITDA

37,275



5,507



4,676



(7,467)



39,991





























Other reconciling items:



























Stock-based compensation

9



99



49



413



570 Dividends from joint venture

-



389



-



-



389



For the three months ended December 31, 2018

Licensing

Intelligent

Systems

Enterprise

Software

Corporate

Total Revenues $ 10,623

$ 12,541

$ 2,252

$ -

$ 25,416 Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)

7,742



7,805



314



-



15,861



2,881



4,736



1,938



-



9,555 Selling, general and administrative expenses

599



2,753



1,593



1,087



6,032 Research and development expenses

-



429



448



-



877 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

48



280



30



4



362 Amortization of intangibles

4,434



950



758



-



6,142 Impairment losses on intangibles

509



-



-



-



509 Impairment loss on goodwill

-



16,066



-



-



16,066 Special charges

2,498



115



-



(1,942)



671 Results from operations

(5,207)



(15,857)



(891)



851



(21,104) Finance income

(33)



(2)



-



(402)



(437) Finance expense

1



61



1



-



63 Foreign exchange loss (gain)

612



(392)



115



(453)



(118) Other (income) expense

-



(58)



77



-



19 (Loss) income before taxes

(5,787)



(15,466)



(1,084)



1,706



(20,631) Current income tax expense (recovery)

656



(92)



(137)



-



427 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense

(4,334)



(593)



(186)



3,984



(1,129) Income tax (recovery) expense

(3,678)



(685)



(323)



3,984



(702) Net loss $ (2,109)

$ (14,781)

$ (761)

$ (2,278)

$ (19,929)





























Adjusted EBITDA

2,302



1,901



(89)



(951)



3,163





























Other reconciling items:



























Stock-based compensation

20



30



14



136



200 Dividends from joint venture

-



317



-



-



317



For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018

Licensing

Intelligent

Systems

Enterprise

Software

Corporate

Total Revenues $ 20,811

$ 45,051

$ 11,539

$ -

$ 77,401 Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)

27,539



29,594



1,441



-



58,574



(6,728)



15,457



10,098



-



18,827 Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,598



10,250



6,723



7,421



26,992 Research and development expenses

-



2,022



1,549



-



3,571 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

257



1,129



121



10



1,517 Amortization of intangibles

18,731



3,873



3,029



-



25,633 Impairment losses on intangibles

509



-



-



-



509 Impairment loss on goodwill

-



16,066



-



-



16,066 Special charges

2,498



2,435



-



(1,942)



2,991 Results from operations

(31,321)



(20,318)



(1,324)



(5,489)



(58,452) Finance income

(36)



(11)



-



(912)



(959) Finance expense

2



205



11



2



220 Foreign exchange loss (gain)

946



(556)



166



(748)



(192) Other income

-



(942)



(192)



-



(1,134) Loss before taxes

(32,233)



(19,014)



(1,309)



(3,831)



(56,387) Current income tax expense (recovery)

1,793



66



(782)



1



1,078 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense

(11,262)



(1,731)



(935)



5,583



(8,345) Income tax (recovery) expense

(9,469)



(1,665)



(1,717)



5,584



(7,267) Net (loss) income $ (22,764)

$ (17,349)

$ 408

$ (9,415)

$ (49,120)





























Adjusted EBITDA

(9,280)



3,793



2,011



(7,161)



(10,637)





























Other reconciling items:



























Effect of deleted deferred revenue

-



167



147



-



314 Stock-based compensation

46



124



38



260



468 Dividends from joint venture 0

317

0

0

317

Non-GAAP Disclosure

Quarterhill follows U.S. GAAP in preparing its interim and annual financial statements. We use the term "Adjusted EBITDA" to mean net income (loss) from continuing operations before: (i) income taxes; (ii) finance expense or income; (iii) amortization and impairment of intangibles; (iv) special charges and other one-time items; (v) depreciation of property, plant and equipment; (vi) effects of deleted deferred revenue; (vii) stock based compensation; (viii) foreign exchange (gain) loss; and (ix) equity in income and dividends from joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by our management to analyze the performance of Quarterhill and our operating segments. ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOT A MEASURE OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE UNDER U.S. GAAP. IT DOES NOT HAVE ANY STANDARDIZED MEANING PRESCRIBED BY U.S. GAAP AND IS THEREFORE UNLIKELY TO BE COMPARABLE TO SIMILARLY TITLED MEASURES USED BY OTHER COMPANIES. ADJUSTED EBITDA SHOULD NOT BE INTERPRETED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO NET INCOME AS DETERMINED IN ACCORDANCE WITH U.S. GAAP.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is focused on the disciplined acquisition, management and growth of companies in dedicated technology areas including, vertical market software and solutions, intelligent industrial systems and innovation and licensing. Quarterhill's emphasis is on seeking out acquisition opportunities at reasonable valuations that provide a foundation for recurring revenues, predictable cash flows and margins, profitable growth, intimate customer relationships and dedicated management teams. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other United States and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on estimates and assumptions made by Quarterhill in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and the expected effects of new business strategies, as well as other factors that Quarterhill believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause Quarterhill's actual performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, the risks described in Quarterhill's February 27, 2020 annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "AIF"). Copies of the AIF may be obtained at www.sedar.com. Quarterhill recommends that readers review and consider all of these risk factors and notes that readers should not place undue reliance on any of Quarterhill's forward-looking statements. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

All trademarks and brands mentioned in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Quarterhill Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)



























Three months ended

December 31,



Twelve months ended

December 31,



2019



2018



2019



2018 Revenues





















License $ 22,965

$ 10,646

$ 87,068

$ 23,544 Systems

10,482



9,495



36,108



29,252 Services

687



589



2,490



2,629 Recurring

5,023



4,686



21,054



21,976



39,157



25,416



146,720



77,401 Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)





















License

8,635



7,775



40,012



27,702 Systems

6,216



5,553



22,550



18,945 Services

491



281



1,509



1,276 Recurring

1,768



2,252



9,762



10,651



17,110



15,861



73,833



58,574



22,047



9,555



72,887



18,827 Operating expenses





















Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

191



362



1,112



1,517 Amortization of intangibles

5,014



6,142



20,592



25,633 Selling, general and administrative expenses

8,299



6,032



28,722



26,992 Research and development expenses

1,488



877



5,133



3,571 Impairment losses on intangible assets

87



509



87



509 Impairment loss on goodwill

-



16,066



-



16,066 Special charges

1,266



671



2,173



2,991



16,345



30,659



57,819



77,279 Results from operations

5,702



(21,104)



15,068



(58,452)























Finance income

(385)



(437)



(1,256)



(959) Finance expense

53



63



394



220 Foreign exchange loss (gain)

116



(118)



266



(192) Other (income) expense

(285)



19



(658)



(1,134) Income (loss) before taxes

6,203



(20,631)



16,322



(56,387)























Current income tax expense

683



427



5,991



1,078 Deferred income tax recovery

(114)



(1,129)



(197)



(8,345) Income tax expense (recovery)

569



(702)



5,794



(7,267)























Net income (loss) $ 5,634

$ (19,929)

$ 10,528

$ (49,120)























Net income (loss) per share





















Basic $ 0.05

$ (0.17)

$ 0.09

$ (0.41) Diluted $ 0.05

$ (0.17)

$ 0.09

$ (0.41)























Weighted average number of common shares





















Basic

118,817,466



118,817,466



118,817,466



118,768,728 Diluted

118,817,466



118,817,466



118,817,466



118,768,728



Quarterhill Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (in thousands of United States dollars)



























Three months ended

December 31,



Twelve months ended

December 31,



2019



2018



2019



2018























Net income (loss) $ 5,634

$ (19,929)

$ 10,528

$ (49,120) Other comprehensive income (loss):





















Foreign currency translation adjustment

343



(2,021)



554



(3,868) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 5,977

$ (21,950)

$ 11,082

$ (52,988)



Quarterhill Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of United States dollars)











As at December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,422

$ 63,929 Short-term investments

1,189



1,139 Restricted short-term investments

-



2,200 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts)

32,936



10,812 Other current assets

83



91 Unbilled revenue

6,879



3,990 Income taxes receivable

105



198 Inventories (net of obsolescence)

6,576



5,960 Prepaid expenses and deposits

1,720



2,332



116,910



90,651 Non-current assets









Accounts receivable

2,951



415 Right-of-use assets

3,570



- Property, plant and equipment

2,168



2,655 Intangible assets

68,699



87,425 Investment in joint venture

4,015



3,822 Deferred income tax assets

25,497



27,141 Goodwill

25,303



25,303



132,203



146,761 TOTAL ASSETS $ 249,113

$ 237,412











Liabilities









Current liabilities









Bank indebtedness $ 3,089

$ 2,598 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

19,762



18,103 Income taxes payable

156



- Current portion of right-of-use lease liabilities

766



- Current portion of deferred revenue

6,628



4,670 Current portion of long-term debt

45



299 Contingent consideration

-



929



30,446



26,599 Non-current liabilities









Deferred revenue

1,161



1,435 Right-of-use lease liabilities

2,724



- Long-term debt

208



173 Deferred income tax liabilities

2,530



4,337



6,623



5,945 TOTAL LIABILITIES

37,069



32,544











Shareholders' equity









Capital stock

419,111



419,111 Additional paid-in capital

23,527



22,957 Accumulated other comprehensive income

16,797



16,243 Deficit

(247,391)



(253,443)



212,044



204,868 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 249,113

$ 237,412



Quarterhill Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of United States dollars)



























Three months ended

December 31,



Twelve months ended

December 31,



2019



2018



2019



2018 Cash generated from (used in):





















Operations





















Net income (loss) $ 5,634

$ (19,929)

$ 10,528

$ (49,120) Non-cash items





















Stock-based compensation

(33)



200



570



468 Depreciation and amortization

5,205



6,503



21,704



27,150 Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(24)



188



(85)



(942) Equity (earnings) loss from joint venture

(289)



(58)



(659)



299 Loss on disposal of intangibles

162



-



162



- Impairment losses on intangibles

87



509



87



509 Impairment losses on goodwill

-



16,066



-



16,066 Contingent consideration adjustment

-



(3,545)



(929)



(3,545) (Gain) loss on disposal of assets

(16)



-



551



(24) Deferred income tax recovery

(114)



(1,129)



(197)



(8,345) Embedded derivatives

(11)



(75)



8



(78) Changes in non-cash working capital balances

(12,391)



10,414



(24,192)



8,763 Cash generated (used in) from operations

(1,790)



9,144



7,548



(8,799) Financing





















Dividends paid

(1,128)



(1,136)



(4,476)



(4,605) Bank indebtedness

(664)



(3,076)



491



(970) Repayment of long-term debt

42



48



(219)



(44) Common shares issued for cash from Employee Share

Purchase Plan

-

-



-



27 Cash used in financing

(1,750)



(4,164)



(4,204)



(5,592) Investing





















Dividends received from joint venture

389



317



389



317 Proceeds from sale of restricted short-term investments

2,100



1,300



2,200



1,300 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

10



-



33



54 Purchase of property and equipment

(393)



(156)



(1,123)



(575) Repayment of patent finance obligations

-



-



-



(4,167) Purchase of intangibles

(4)



(19)



(1,429)



(133) Cash from (used in) investing

2,102



1,442



70



(3,204) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currency

14



(191)



79



(294) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(1,424)



6,231



3,493



(17,889) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

68,846



57,698



63,929



81,818 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 67,422

$ 63,929

$ 67,422

$ 63,929

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity



















(in thousands of United States dollars)











































Capital

Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income Deficit Total

Equity Balance - January 1, 2018 $ 418,873 $ 22,489 $ 20,111 $ (199,718) $ 261,755





















Comprehensive loss:



















Net loss

-

-

-

(49,120)

(49,120) Other comprehensive loss

-

-

(3,868)

-

(3,868) Shares and options issued:



















Stock-based compensation expense

-

468

-

-

468 Conversion of deferred stock units to common shares

211

-

-

-

211 Sale of shares under Employee Share

Purchase Plan

27

-

-

-

27 Dividends declared

-

-

-

(4,605)

(4,605) Balance - December 31, 2018 $ 419,111 $ 22,957 $ 16,243 $ (253,443) $ 204,868





















Balance - January 1, 2019

419,111

22,957

16,243

(253,443)

204,868





















Comprehensive income:



















Net income

-

-

-

10,528

10,528 Other comprehensive income

-

-

554

-

554 Options issued:



















Stock-based compensation expense

-

570

-

-

570 Dividends declared

-

-

-

(4,476)

(4,476) Balance - December 31, 2019 $ 419,111 $ 23,527 $ 16,797 $ (247,391) $ 212,044

Quarterhill Inc.





















Reconciliations of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to

Adjusted EBITDA





















(in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)

























For the three months ended

December 31,

For the twelve months ended

December 31, Adjusted EBITDA 2019

2018

2019

2018























Net income (loss) $ 5,634

$ (19,929)

$ 10,528

$ (49,120)























Adjusted for:





















Income tax expense (recovery)

569



(702)



5,794



(7,267) Foreign exchange loss (gain)

116



(118)



266



(192) Finance expense

53



63



394



220 Finance income

(385)



(437)



(1,256)



(959) Special charges

1,266



671



2,173



2,991 Amortization of intangibles

5,014



6,142



20,592



25,633 Impairment losses on intangible assets

87



509



87



509 Impairment loss on goodwill

-



16,066



-



16,066 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

191



362



1,112



1,517 Effect of deleted deferred revenue

-



-



-



314 Stock based compensation

(33)



200



570



468 Dividend from joint venture

389



317



389



317 Other income

(285)



19



(658)



(1,134) Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,616

$ 3,163

$ 39,991

$ (10,637)

























For the three months ended

December 31,

For the twelve months ended

December 31, Adjusted EBITDA per share 2019

2018

2019

2018























Net income (loss) $ 0.05

$ (0.17)

$ 0.09

$ (0.42)























Adjusted for:





















Income tax expense (recovery)

-



(0.01)



0.05



(0.07) Foreign exchange loss (gain)

-



-



-



- Finance expense

-



-



-



- Finance income

-



-



(0.01)



- Special charges

0.01



0.01



0.02



0.03 Amortization of intangibles

0.05



0.05



0.18



0.21 Impairment losses on intangible assets

-



-



-



- Impairment loss on goodwill

-



0.14



-



0.14 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

-



-



0.01



- Effect of deleted deferred revenue

-



-



-



- Stock based compensation

-



-



-



- Dividend from joint venture

-



-



-



- Other income

-



-



-



- Adjusted EBITDA per share $ 0.11

$ 0.02

$ 0.34

$ (0.11)

