Quarterhill Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

KITCHENER, ON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announces its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020. The Company historically prepared its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP and in U.S. dollars. Effective January 1, 2020, the Company has adopted IFRS and the Canadian dollar as its reporting currency. The Company has consistently applied the same accounting policies in its opening IFRS statement of financial position at January 1, 2019, and throughout all periods presented as if these policies had always been in effect. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $88.0 million , exceeding the high-end of the expected $80.0 - $87.0 million range previously provided

, exceeding the high-end of the expected - range previously provided Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $39.0 million , exceeding the high-end of the expected $32.0 - $36.0 million range previously provided

was , exceeding the high-end of the expected - range previously provided Net income was $24.5 million , or $0.21 per basic and diluted common share

, or per basic and diluted common share Cash generated from operations was $4.5 million

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $129.7 million at September 30, 2020. Cash and equivalents declined in Q3 due primarily to working capital adjustments and the timing of collections for certain license agreements completed near quarter-end. Payment on these agreements was received subsequent to quarter-end

at September 30, 2020. Cash and equivalents declined in Q3 due primarily to working capital adjustments and the timing of collections for certain license agreements completed near quarter-end. Payment on these agreements was received subsequent to quarter-end Working capital was $180.3 million at September 30, 2020

Third Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights

Appointed John Rim as Chief Financial Officer

as Chief Financial Officer Completed a Substantial Issuer Bid, returning $5.8 million to shareholders via the purchase of 2.7 million common shares at a purchase price of $2.15 per share

to shareholders via the purchase of 2.7 million common shares at a purchase price of per share Launched a Normal Course Issuer Bid to acquire up to 10%, or 11.3 million, of the Company's common shares in the public float. Acquired 1.6 million Common Shares at an average price of $1.89 per share, totaling approximately $3.0 million , in the quarter

per share, totaling approximately , in the quarter Strong licensing activity at WiLAN included new agreements with Intel and Kingston Technology Corporation

New orders at IRD included the State of New York and, internationally, in Ukraine and Paraguay

"Q3 was a busy and successful period for Quarterhill and its portfolio companies. On October 8, we announced preliminary Q3 revenue of $80-87 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $32-36 million and we are pleased to have come in above the high-end of the range for both metrics," said Paul Hill, President and CEO of Quarterhill. "These strong results were driven by a record quarter at IRD and by substantial licensing activity at WiLAN, which had its best quarter in three years. At the same time, Quarterhill delivered on its promise to return additional capital to shareholders via completion of our substantial issuer bid and the commencement of our normal course issuer bid. Q3 results, combined with our already strong balance sheet, are enabling us to consider a broad set of M&A opportunities."

Approval of Eligible Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared an eligible quarterly dividend of $0.0125 per common share payable on January 11, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 11, 2020.

Q3 2020 and Year-to-date Consolidated Financial Review

Financial statements for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and for the respective comparison periods, have been prepared to reflect continuing operations and therefore exclude results during those periods from VIZIYA, which was sold by Quarterhill on May 15, 2020. The year-to-date operating results from VIZIYA, up to the date of sale on May 15, 2020, are reported as net income (loss) from discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5.

Consolidated revenues for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 ("Q3 2020") were $88.0 million, compared to $21.9 million in Q3 2019. Consolidated revenues for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 ("YTD 2020") were $126.4 million, compared to $124.6 million in the same period last year. The majority of WiLAN's licenses are one-time in nature and significant fluctuations in revenue, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA can result when the volume or dollar value of licenses changes from one period to the next. Revenue was higher in the Q3 2020 and YTD 2020 periods due primarily to the closure of a greater volume, and value, of licensing contracts in 2020 than in the prior year periods.

Recurring revenue for the Q3 2020 and YTD 2020 periods was $5.4 million and $14.9 million, compared to $4.5 million and $16.2 million in the same periods last year. The vast majority of recurring revenue is generated by IRD. Certain revenues characterized as recurring have a timing component to them and are recognized when the related work is completed. As such, the decrease in recurring revenue for the YTD 2020 period is primarily a timing-based issue and does not reflect lower renewal or retention rates.

Gross margin for the Q3 2020 and YTD 2020 periods was 51.8% and 45.2%, compared to 11.4% and 40.6% in the same periods last year. Gross margin was higher in Q3 2020 and on a year-to-date 2020 basis primarily due to lower cost of revenue on licenses entered into by WiLAN as well as higher profitability on certain projects entered into by IRD in Q3 2020.

Operating expenses include selling, general and administrative costs ("SG&A"), research and development costs ("R&D"), depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, impairment loss on intangibles and special charges. For Q3 2020, Quarterhill had no special charges compared to a special charge recovery of $15.3 million in Q3 2019. YTD 2020, special charges were $0.9 million compared to $1.4 million in the same period last year. Excluding special charges, operating expenses for the Q3 2020 and YTD 2020 periods decreased by 9.5% and 11.8%, respectively. This reflects lower amortization of intangibles as well as lower SG&A and R&D costs, which was primarily due to reduced operating costs.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Q3 2020 and YTD 2020 periods was $39.0 million and $37.3 million, compared to ($4.4) million and $29.8 million in the same periods last year. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was driven by strong revenue from both businesses, lower cost of revenues and ongoing cost containment.

Net income for Q3 2020 was $24.5 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net income of $12.3 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted common share, in Q3 2019. Net income for the YTD 2020 period was $28.9 million, or $0.25 per basic common share and $0.24 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $6.3 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted common share, in the same period last year. Net income in Q3 2020 increased due to operational strength with both portfolio companies; for the YTD 2020 period, net income increased due to higher revenue, lower costs and the gain on the sale of VIZIYA in Q2 2020.

Cash generated from (used in) continuing operations for the Q3 2020 and YTD 2020 periods was $4.5 million and $9.9 million, compared to ($15.6) million and $13.5 million in the same periods last year. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments was $129.7 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $89.4 million at December 31, 2019. Working capital at September 30, 2020, was $180.3 million compared to $112.7 million at December 31, 2019.

Conference Call and Webcast

Quarterhill will host a conference call to discuss its financial results today at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Webcast Information

The live audio webcast will be available at:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1388512&tp_key=4c7abf2b0a

Dial-in Information

To access the call from Canada and U.S., dial 1.888.231.8191 (Toll Free)

and U.S., dial 1.888.231.8191 (Toll Free) To access the call from other locations, dial 1.647.427.7450 (International)

Replay Information

Webcast replay will be available for 365 days at: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1388512&tp_key=4c7abf2b0a

Telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on November 5, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on November 19, 2020 at: 1.855.859.2056 (Toll Free North America) or 1.416.849.0833 (International).The telephone replay requires the passcode 8577096.

The table below highlights financial performance for the Company's Licensing and Intelligent Systems segments. For detailed results and discussion related to these segments, please refer to the Management's Discussion and Analysis document, which will be filed on SEDAR and at www.quarterhill.com in the investor section.

Segmented statements of income (loss) for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 are included below:



For the three months ended September 30, 2020 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Licensing Intelligent

Systems Corporate Total Revenues







License $ 67,192 $ — $ — $ 67,192 Systems — 15,380 — 15,380 Recurring 71 5,354 — 5,425

67,263 20,734 — 87,997 Direct cost of revenues 32,118 10,278 — 42,396 Gross profit 35,145 10,456 — 45,601 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 61 181 15 257 Depreciation and amortization 3,449 1,522 5 4,976 Selling, general and administrative expenses 862 2,607 2,955 6,424 Research and development expenses — 390 — 390 Impairment losses of intangible assets 62 — — 62 Results from operations 30,711 5,756 (2,975) 33,492 Finance (income) expense, net (18) 110 (85) 7 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (280) 305 47 72 Other income — (383) — (383) Income (loss) before taxes 31,009 5,724 (2,937) 33,796 Income tax expense 7,608 1,236 424 9,268 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 23,401 $ 4,488 $ (3,361) $ 24,528









Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,353 $ 7,477 $ (2,795) $ 39,035



For the Nine months ended September 30, 2020 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Licensing Intelligent

Systems Corporate Total Revenues







License $ 77,009 $ — $ — $ 77,009 Systems — 34,521 — 34,521 Recurring 774 14,130 — 14,904

77,783 48,651 — 126,434 Direct cost of revenues 40,949 28,290 — 69,239 Gross profit 36,834 20,361 — 57,195 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 185 508 45 738 Depreciation and amortization 10,552 4,469 16 15,037 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,586 8,424 7,535 18,545 Research and development expenses — 1,814 — 1,814 Impairment losses of intangible assets 295 — — 295 Special charges — 659 213 872 Results from operations 23,216 4,487 (7,809) 19,894 Finance (income) expense, net (62) 228 (327) (161) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,316 (624) (1,205) (513) Other income — (1,192) — (1,192) Income (loss) before taxes 21,962 6,075 (6,277) 21,760 Income tax expense 2,879 730 3,522 7,131 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 19,083 $ 5,345 $ (9,799) $ 14,629









Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,417 $ 10,186 $ (7,323) $ 37,280



For the three months ended September 30, 2019 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Licensing Intelligent

Systems Corporate Total Revenues







License $ 4,833 $ — $ — $ 4,833 Systems — 12,586 — 12,586 Recurring 139 4,385 — 4,524

$ 4,972 $ 16,971 $ — $ 21,943 Direct cost of revenues 8,694 10,752 — 19,446 Gross profit (3,722) 6,219 — 2,497 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 98 177 15 290 Depreciation and amortization 4,533 1,429 5 5,967 Selling, general and administrative expenses 559 3,121 2,729 6,409 Research and development expenses — 712 — 712 Special charges 9 — (15,286) (15,277) Results from operations (8,921) 780 12,537 4,396 Finance (income) expense, net (166) 101 (290) (355) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 151 (292) (69) (210) Other income — (157) — (157) (Loss) income before taxes (8,906) 1,128 12,896 5,118 Income tax (recovery) expense (2,725) 65 430 (2,230) Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (6,181) $ 1,063 $ 12,466 $ 7,348









Adjusted EBITDA (4,269) 2,415 (2,532) (4,386)



For the Nine months ended September 30, 2019 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Licensing Intelligent

Systems Corporate Total Revenues







License $ 74,360 $ — $ — $ 74,360 Systems — 34,069 — 34,069 Recurring 1,102 15,096 — 16,198

$ 75,462 $ 49,165 $ — $ 124,627 Direct cost of revenues 41,732 32,348 — 74,080 Gross profit 33,730 16,817 — 50,547 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 479 532 45 1,056 Depreciation and amortization 14,022 4,737 15 18,774 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,542 9,516 8,170 19,228 Research and development expenses — 2,229 — 2,229 Special charges 2,444 — (1,042) 1,402 Results from operations 15,243 (197) (7,188) 7,858 Finance (income) expense, net (228) 536 (856) (548) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (340) 37 458 155 Other income (4) (492) — (496) Income (loss) before taxes 15,815 (278) (6,790) 8,747 Income tax expense (recovery) 7,652 (1,013) (347) 6,292 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 8,163 $ 735 $ (6,443) $ 2,455









Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,187 $ 5,176 $ (7,529) $ 29,834

1Non-IFRS Disclosure



Quarterhill has historically used a set of metrics when evaluating our operational and financial performance. We continually monitor, evaluate and update these metrics as required to ensure they provide information considered most useful, in the opinion of our management, to any decision-making based on Quarterhill's performance. This section defines, quantifies and analyzes the key performance indicators used by our management and referred to elsewhere in this press release, which are not recognized under IFRS and have no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. These indicators and measures are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

In this press release, we use the Non-IFRS term "Adjusted EBITDA" to mean net income (loss) from continuing operations before: (i) income taxes; (ii) finance expense or income; (iii) amortization and impairment of intangibles; (iv) special charges and other one-time items; (v) depreciation of right-of-use assets and property, plant and equipment; (vi) effects of deleted deferred revenue; (vii) stock-based compensation; (viii) foreign exchange (gain) loss; and (ix) equity in earnings and dividends from joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management to assess our normalized cash generated on a consolidated basis and in our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also a performance measure that may be used by investors to analyze the cash generated by Quarterhill and our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to net income and cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with IFRS or as a measure of liquidity.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intellectual Property and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industries. Our goal is to pursue an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive market trends in both ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding Quarterhill and its business. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by Quarterhill in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and the expected effects of new business strategies, as well as other factors that Quarterhill believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Quarterhill, including: potential risks and uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19"); the severity of the disease; the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and financial markets and any resulting impact on Quarterhill and/or its business. Other factors include, without limitation, the risks described in Quarterhill's February 27, 2020 annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "AIF"). Copies of the AIF may be obtained at www.sedar.com. Quarterhill recommends that readers review and consider all of these risk factors and notes that readers should not place undue reliance on any of Quarterhill's forward-looking statements. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Quarterhill Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income and (Loss) (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)













Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues













License $ 67,192

$ 4,833

$ 77,009

$ 74,360 Systems 15,380

12,586

34,521

34,069 Recurring 5,425

4,524

14,904

16,198

87,997

21,943

126,434

124,627 Direct cost of revenues













License 32,064

8,694

40,867

41,732 Systems 8,202

7,497

20,776

21,721 Recurring 2,130

3,255

7,596

10,627

42,396

19,446

69,239

74,080 Gross profit 45,601

2,497

57,195

50,547 Operating expenses













Depreciation of right-of-use assets 257

290

738

1,056 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 250

188

721

1,086 Amortization of intangibles 4,726

5,779

14,316

17,688 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,424

6,409

18,545

19,228 Research and development expenses 390

712

1,814

2,229 Impairment losses on intangibles 62

—

295

— Special charges —

(15,277)

872

1,402

12,109

(1,899)

37,301

42,689 Results from operations 33,492

4,396

19,894

7,858 Finance income (146)

(499)

(528)

(1,157) Finance expense 153

144

367

609 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 72

(210)

(513)

155 Other income (383)

(157)

(1,192)

(496) Income before taxes 33,796

5,118

21,760

8,747 Current income tax expense 325

342

1,669

5,797 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 8,943

(2,572)

5,462

495 Income tax expense (recovery) 9,268

(2,230)

7,131

6,292















Net income from continuing operations $ 24,528

$ 7,348

$ 14,629

$ 2,455 Net income from discontinued operations —

4,927

14,255

3,835 Net income $ 24,528

$ 12,275

$ 28,884

$ 6,290 Other comprehensive income (loss) that may be reclassified subsequently to net income: Foreign currency translation adjustment (4,693)

1,661

5,182

(7,208) Comprehensive income (loss) $19,835

$13,936

$34,066

$(918)















Net income per share













From continuing operations $0.21

$0.06

0.13

0.02 From discontinued operations $ —

$0.04

0.12

0.03 Net income per share - Basic $0.21

$0.10

0.25

0.05















From continuing operations $0.21

$0.06

0.12

0.02 From discontinued operations $ —

$0.04

0.12

0.03 Net income per share - Diluted $0.21

$0.10

0.24

0.05

Quarterhill Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)











As at September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

January 1, 2019 Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,130

$ 87,870

$ 87,029 Short-term investments 5,549

1,550

1,551 Restricted short-term investments —

—

2,995 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts) 72,043

42,925

14,719 Other current assets 145

108

124 Unbilled revenue 16,059

8,965

5,432 Income taxes receivable 220

137

270 Inventories (net of obsolescence) 10,241

8,570

8,114 Prepaid expenses and deposits 3,412

2,242

2,927

231,799

152,367

123,161 Non-current assets









Accounts receivable 667

3,846

565 Right-of-use assets 3,622

4,502

3,972 Property, plant and equipment 2,977

2,826

3,614 Intangible assets 64,867

89,534

119,015 Investment in joint venture 6,701

5,233

5,203 Deferred income tax assets 27,494

33,270

36,948 Goodwill 16,910

32,977

34,446

123,238

172,188

203,763 TOTAL ASSETS $ 355,037

$ 324,555

$ 326,924











Liabilities









Current liabilities









Bank indebtedness $ 3,214

$ 4,026

$ 3,537 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 40,198

25,755

24,644 Dividends payable 1,498

—

— Income taxes payable 344

203

— Current portion of lease liabilities 886

998

1,120 Contingent liabilities —

—

1,265 Current portion of deferred revenue 5,339

8,638

6,357 Current portion of long-term debt 43

59

407

51,522

39,679

37,330 Non-current liabilities









Deferred revenue 3,103

1,513

1,954 Long-term lease liabilities 2,746

3,550

2,604 Long-term debt 268

271

236 Deferred income tax liabilities 368

3,297

5,905

6,485

8,631

10,699 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 58,007

$ 48,310

$ 48,029











Shareholders' equity









Capital stock $ 561,269

$ 570,553

$ 570,553 Contributed surplus 32,455

32,011

31,252 Accumulated other comprehensive income 16,118

10,936

22,112 Deficit (312,812)

(337,255)

(345,022)

297,030

276,245

278,895 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 355,037

$ 324,555

$ 326,924

Quarterhill Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash generated from (used in) Operations













Net income from continuing operations $ 24,528

$ 7,348

$ 14,629

$ 2,455 Non-cash items













Stock-based compensation expense 248

238

444

744 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 257

290

738

1,056 Interest expense on lease liabilities 59

67

171

170 Depreciation and amortization 4,976

5,967

15,037

18,774 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (38)

46

(232)

(81) Equity in earnings from joint venture (383)

(157)

(1,192)

(496) Impairment losses on intangibles 62

—

295

— Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 14

(26)

4

759 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 8,943

(2,572)

5,462

495 Long-term accounts receivable —

—

—

(85) Embedded derivatives 69

(106)

(32)

26 Contingent consideration adjustment —

(15,286)

—

(1,042) Changes in non-cash working capital balances (34,231)

(11,425)

(25,414)

(9,239) Cash generated from (used in) continuing operations 4,504

(15,616)

9,910

13,536 Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations —

(439)

(4,349)

430 Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities 4,504

(16,055)

5,561

13,966 Financing













Dividends paid (1,443)

(1,475)

(2,924)

(4,450) Bank indebtedness (3,596)

(1,005)

(612)

1,561 Payment of lease liabilities (274)

(318)

(860)

(1,189) Repayment of long-term debt (8)

(25)

(128)

(325) Exercise of stock options —

—

14

— Repurchase of shares for cancellation (9,322)

—

(9,322)

— Common shares issued from Performance Stock Units —

—

24

— Cash used in continuing operations (14,643)

(2,823)

(13,808)

(4,403) Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations —

(8)

—

(27) Net cash used in financing activities (14,643)

(2,831)

(13,808)

(4,430) Investing













Proceeds from disposition of a subsidiary —

—

49,400

— Cash sold on disposition of a subsidiary —

—

(1,825)

— Purchase of short-term investments (4,054)

—

(4,054)

— Proceeds from sale of restricted short-term investments —

132

—

132 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 16

30

32

30 Purchase of property and equipment (309)

(312)

(1,196)

(811) Purchase of intangibles (30)

(1,759)

(55)

(1,884) Cash (used in) generated from continuing operations (4,377)

(1,909)

42,302

(2,533) Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations —

(37)

(81)

(160) Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities (4,377)

(1,946)

42,221

(2,693) Foreign exchange (loss) gain on cash held in foreign currency (2,869)

900

2,286

(2,721) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (17,385)

(19,932)

36,260

4,122 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 141,515

111,083

87,870

87,029 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 124,130

$ 91,151

124,130

91,151

Quarterhill Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (In thousands of Canadian dollars)

Capital

Stock

Contributed

Surplus

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income

Deficit

Total

Equity January 1, 2019 $ 570,553

$ 31,252

$ 22,112

$ (345,022)

$ 278,895



















Net income —

—

—

6,290

6,290 Other comprehensive loss —

—

(7,208)

—

(7,208) Stock-based compensation expense —

744

—

—

744 Dividends declared —

—

—

(4,450)

(4,450) September 30, 2019 570,553

31,996

14,904

(343,182)

274,271







































January 1, 2020 $ 570,553

$ 32,011

$ 10,936

$ (337,255)

$ 276,245



















Net income —

—

—

28,884

28,884 Repurchase of shares for cancellation (9,322)

—

—

—

(9,322) Other comprehensive income —

—

5,182

—

5,182 Stock-based compensation expense —

444

—

—

444 Exercise of options 14

—

—

—

14 Common shares issued from performance stock units 24

—

—

—

24 Dividends declared —

—

—

(4,441)

(4,441) September 30, 2020 561,269

32,455

16,118

(312,812)

297,030

Quarterhill Inc. Reconciliations of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)





Three months ended September 30,

2020

2019

$ Per Share

$ Per Share Net income from continuing operations $ 24,528 $ 0.21

$ 7,348 $ 0.06 Adjusted for:









Income tax expense (recovery) 9,268 0.08

(2,230) (0.02) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 72 —

(210) — Finance expense 153 —

144 — Finance income (146) —

(499) — Special charges — —

(15,277) (0.13) Impairment losses on intangible assets 62 —

— — Amortization of intangibles 4,726 0.05

5,779 0.05 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 250 —

188 — Depreciation of right-of-use assets 257 —

290 — Stock based compensation expense 248 —

238 — Other income (383) —

(157) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,035 $ 0.34

$ (4,386) $ (0.04)











Weighted average number of Common Shares









Basic

115,990,313



118,817,466

Quarterhill Inc. Reconciliations of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)





Nine months ended September 30, 2020

2020

2019

$ Per Share

$ Per Share Net income from continuing operations $ 14,629 $ 0.13

$ 2,455 $ 0.02 Adjusted for:









Income tax expense 7,131 0.06

6,292 0.05 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (513) —

155 — Finance expense 367 —

609 0.01 Finance income (528) —

(1,157) (0.01) Special charges 872 0.01

1,402 0.01 Impairment losses on intangible assets 295 —

— — Amortization of intangibles 14,316 0.12

17,688 0.15 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 721 —

1,086 0.01 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 738 0.01

1,056 0.01 Stock based compensation expense 444 —

744 0.01 Other income (1,192) (0.01)

(496) (0.01) Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,280 $ 0.32

$ 29,834 $ 0.25











Weighted average number of Common Shares









Basic

117,884,124



118,817,466

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.

Related Links

www.quarterhill.com

