Quarterhill to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

KITCHENER, ON, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), will release its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020, on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Paul Hill, President and CEO, and David Cortens, Interim CFO, will host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time the same day.

Webcast Information

The live audio webcast will be available at:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1348487&tp_key=00592de315

Dial-in Information

To access the call from Canada and U.S., dial 1.888.231.8191 (Toll Free)

and U.S., dial 1.888.231.8191 (Toll Free) To access the call from other locations, dial 1.647.427.7450 (International)

Replay Information

Webcast replay will be available for 90 days at:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1348487&tp_key=00592de315

Telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 6, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 20, 2020 at: 1.855.859.2056 (Toll Free North America) or 1.416.849.0833.

Conference ID and Replay Passcode: 4283448

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is focused on the disciplined acquisition, management and growth of companies in dedicated technology areas including, vertical market software and solutions, intelligent industrial systems and innovation and licensing. Quarterhill's emphasis is on seeking out acquisition opportunities at reasonable valuations that provide a foundation for recurring revenues, predictable cash flows and margins, profitable growth, intimate customer relationships and dedicated management teams. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com.

