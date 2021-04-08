Quarterhill to Host Virtual AGM on April 14, 2021

TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), is providing details of its upcoming Annual Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") to be held virtually on Wednesday April 14, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

TO VOTE AHEAD OF THE VIRTUAL AGM

As in prior years, shareholders have multiple options to cast their vote ahead of the AGM, which include on-line, via telephone or via mail. Details on using each method are included in the Management Information Circular (the "Circular") and the form of proxy.

Quarterhill's Notice of Meeting, Circular, form of proxy and a Computershare Virtual AGM Guide (collectively the "Meeting Materials") were mailed on or about March 18, 2021. If you have not received your Meeting Materials, please immediately contact your broker if you are a non-registered shareholder or contact Computershare if you are a registered shareholder. Shareholders who are planning to vote ahead of the AGM must submit their proxy voting instructions to Computershare no later than 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on Monday, April 12, 2021.

LISTENING TO THE VIRTUAL AGM

All shareholders will be able to listen to the AGM and view the Company's slide presentation as guests via audio webcast. To do so, login online at: https://web.lumiagm.com/471788589, click "Guest" and then complete the online form. Please log in at least ONE HOUR prior to the start time of the AGM on April 14, 2021.

TO VOTE OR ASK QUESTIONS AT THE VIRTUAL AGM

For registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders to vote their proxies and/or ask questions at the AGM, please follow the instructions set out in our Circular.

All shareholders wishing to have a question addressed at the virtual AGM can avoid the registration requirements set out in the Circular by submitting them in advance to [email protected]. Questions will be collected, organized by theme and posed to management at the AGM. Quarterhill is committed to addressing all appropriate questions submitted by shareholders either live during the AGM or in advance, as timing and circumstances permit.

Shareholders who have questions on how to vote their proxy in advance of the AGM, or on how to register to vote at the AGM, can contact Quarterhill's strategic shareholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Kingsdale Advisors, at 1-877-659-1822 or, from outside North America, by collect call to 1-416-867-2272, or by Email at:

[email protected]

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.

Related Links

https://www.quarterhill.com/

