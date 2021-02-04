Quarterly Profits Increase for INSBANK Parent, InsCorp, Inc.

"In the 4 th quarter we were pleased not only with improved financial results, but also with the resumption of loan and deposit pipelines that indicate certain sectors of our local economy are moving forward, albeit with changes driven by the pandemic, said Jim Rieniets, President & CEO of INSBANK. "We're cautiously optimistic that lower funding costs and core loan growth are trends that will give us inertia into 2021, as we continue to both build on digital lines of business, and hire more team members for our core, commercial banking units," Rieniets continued.

While core net interest income and operating expenses were consistent with the same quarter in the prior year, earnings were down $722,000, or $0.24 per share a result of less non-interest income and more loan loss provision expense versus that of Q4 2019. For the year the company reported earnings of $0.83 per share versus $1.55 the prior year. Factors contributing to the decline in earnings in 2020 were driven by the pandemic, in the form of the margin-compressing rate shock of March 2020, and a year-long effort to bolster loan loss reserves given the uncertainty of outcomes for business borrowers most affected by the pandemic.

"While the ultimate effects of the pandemic remain unknown, our team has worked diligently with our impacted customers to quantify risks and identify paths forward, including PPP loans and loan modifications, where appropriate," continued Rieniets. "In an industry whose evolution has been accelerated by the pandemic, we're approaching 2021 with optimism given our ability to decrease cost of funding and increase operating leverage with our technology-driven, efficient business model."

Highlights of the quarter and year-ended include:

Total assets grew $63.5 million year over year or 11.5% for 2020.

year over year or 11.5% for 2020. Non-interest bearing deposits grew $17 million or 49% during 2020.

or 49% during 2020. Loans generated through the government's SBA-PPP program totaled $45.7 million .

. Deferred loan fees related to the PPP loans is approximately $900,000 at December 31, 2020

at Efficiency ratio was 59.9% at December 31, 2020 , comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 62.7%.

, comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 62.7%. Non-Interest Expense to Total Assets was 1.73% for the year ended December 31, 2020 , slightly lower than 1.89% for the same period in 2019 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.60%.

, slightly lower than 1.89% for the same period in 2019 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.60%. Cost of all interest-bearing funding was 1.31% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreasing from 2.06% for the same period in 2019.

decreasing from 2.06% for the same period in 2019. Assets per employee remained strong at $13.66 million , compared to the FDIC peer group of $6.34 million .

, compared to the FDIC peer group of . The bank's tier 1 capital ratio was 12.1%, while total risk-based capital was 13.3%.

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.08% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 0.04% for the same period in 2019.

compared to 0.04% for the same period in 2019. The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.40%, slightly higher than the bank's FDIC peer group average of 1.38%.

Annualized return on tangible common equity for the year was 4.86%

During 2020 InsCorp returned to shareholders $751,000 in the form of stock buybacks.

in the form of stock buybacks. Tangible book value increased $0.26 to $17.24 during the quarter primarily by virtue of retained earnings.

About INSBANK

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personalized service provided by experienced relationship managers, while positioning itself as an innovator, utilizing technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. In addition to its commercial focused operation, INSBANK operates three divisions, Medquity, TMA Medical Banking and INSBANK Online. Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to individuals nationwide, whether they are still in residency, practicing or entering retirement, while TMA Medical Banking provides banking services specifically to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. INSBANK Online offers nationally available virtual private client services for interest bearing deposits. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank is headquartered in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and has an office in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbanktn.com.

InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (unaudited)

























December 31

December 31,









2020

2019 Assets











Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 8,219

$ 5,342 Interest Bearing Deposits



33,356

27,418 Securities





17,039

20,996















Loans





525,235

469,172 Allowance for Loan Losses

(7,365)

(5,380) Net Loans





517,870

463,792















Premises and Equipment, net

13,630

13,982 Bank Owned Life Insurance

10,115

9,865 Restricted Equity Securities

7,612

5,866 Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net

1,091

1,091 Other Assets





7,947

5,022















Total Assets





$ 616,879

$ 553,374















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Liabilities











Deposits













Non-interest-bearing



$ 52,665

$ 34,854

Interest-bearing



417,731

402,118

Total Deposits



470,396

436,972















Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

50,000

49,000 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Fund 18,412

- Subordinated Debentures



15,000

15,000 Federal Funds Purchased

7,000

- Other Liabilities



5,013

3,404 Total Liabilities





565,821

504,376















Shareholders' Equity











Common Stock



31,204

30,993

Treasury Stock



(681)

-

Accumulated Retained Earnings

20,362

17,944

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 173

61

Total Stockholders' Equity

51,058

48,998 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 616,879

$ 553,374















Tangible Book Value



$ 17.24

$ 16.32

















InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (000's) (Unaudited)

























Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019















Interest Income



22,694

24,941 Interest Expense



7,221

8,872 Net Interest Income



$ 15,473

$ 16,069 Provision for Loan Losses



2,400

725 Non-Interest Income











Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 212

154

Bank Owned Life Insurance

251

253

Sale of Government Guaranteed Loans -

384

Other





705

604 Non-Interest Expense











Salaries and Benefits

6,200

6,023

Occupancy and equipment

1,233

1,160

Data Processing



553

499

Marketing and Advertising

349

379

Other





1,843

1,988 Net income from Operations

4,063

6,690















Interest Expense-Subordinated Debt 956

956 Income Before Income Taxes

3,107

5,734 Income Tax Expense



(674)

(1,207) Net Income





$ 2,433

$ 4,527















Return on Weighted Average Common Shares $ 0.83

$ 1.55

SOURCE INSBANK

Related Links

https://www.insbank.com

