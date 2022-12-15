Quarterra Announces Groundbreaking for Emblem Cane Bay North Apartments

Garden-style community to bring 312 homes to Summerville, S.C.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra Multifamily , a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and asset manager, along with development partner Nuveen Real Estate today announced the groundbreaking for Emblem Cane Bay North apartment community in Summerville, S.C.

Emblem Cane Bay North is the first Joint Venture between Quarterra and Nuveen Real Estate and is the first portion of the two-phase development. Emblem communities were created by Quarterra to help address the nationwide shortage of attainable housing available to middle-income renters.

The garden-style community will feature 312 apartment homes within walking distance of the Cane Bay Plantation bike and pedestrian trails, and with convenient access to neighborhood schools, retail centers, dining, employment hubs and prime commuter routes. The SmartRent-compatible community will incorporate modern property technology into every home, and an enviable amenities package.

"Emblem Cane Bay North will offer a contemporary renter experience in location that puts residents within easy reach of everything they need and everything Summerville has to offer," said Beach Corontzes, Development Manager for Quarterra. "The Emblem brand means renters can expect more from their community in every aspect except price. We're thrilled to bring this remarkable community and renter opportunity to an already exceptional neighborhood."

Situated at 44000 Owl Wood Lane, the site is in close proximity to retail centers like The Market at Cane Bay, North Creek Marketplace at Nexton, and The Shoppes at Nexton. Local dining options include Famuliari's Pizzeria, Rio Chico Mexican, Eggs Up Grill, Agaves Cantina, Taco Boy, Halls Chophouse and Starbucks. Residents will be within easy reach of YMCA of Cane Bay, as well as local schools. Major employers in the area include Boeing, Volvo, WalMart, Mercedes Benz/Diamler, Bosch and Joint Base Charleston.

The property location affords excellent regional connectivity via Hwy 176, with access to Hwy 17 and Interstate 26, leading to Goose Creek, Summerville, Ridgeville and North Charleston. The property will include 520 surface parking spaces with 35 leasable garage spaces.

"We are excited about starting this relationship with Quarterra and delivering new apartments in the Charleston MSA, a leading growth market in the Sunbelt," said Carlos Burneo, Nuveen's lead for housing development in the U.S. "Emblem Cane Bay North fits right in with our housing middle market rental strategy. It also aligns with our goals on housing development, focused on standardization and delivering a more attainable rental product."

Part of the re-envisioned next generation of apartment homes by Quarterra – Emblem Cane Bay North will consist of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, ranging from 738 to 1,434 square feet. Homes will come equipped with kitchen island pendants, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout with carpet in bedrooms and considerable walk-in closets. Bathroom highlights include tile surrounds with oversized tubs and quartz countertops. All homes will feature ample shelving and floor plans designed to maximize natural light.

To facilitate an active lifestyle, all residents will have access to a community clubhouse with indoor lounge, a swimming pool with a deck-side sunshelf, two outdoor grilling stations and an on-site dog park.

Emblem Cane Bay North is Quarterra's second community in South Carolina, joining Cormac in Downtown Charleston on the Upper Peninsula. Resident move-ins are slated for the beginning of 2023.

About Quarterra Multifamily

Launched in 2011, Quarterra Multifamily, previously known as LMC, is among the nation's most active developers, builders and managers. The company is currently the eighth largest U.S. developer, according to the National Multi-Housing Council's (NMHC) annual Top 50 list and has been on the list for seven consecutive years. Quarterra's Multifamily Construction organization, previously known as Lennar Multifamily Builders, has been recognized on the NMHC Top 25 Builder list for five consecutive years and ranked No. 15 in 2021.

Quarterra creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably www.Quarterra.com.

Media Contact

Marlena DeFalco

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303-682-3943

[email protected]

SOURCE Quarterra