Quartesian Announces Amyndas Partnership for COVID-19 Clinical Trial

PRINCETON, N.J., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartesian, a multinational Clinical Research Organization (CRO) serving the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries, today announced a new partnership with Amyndas Pharmaceuticals for their Phase 2 clinical study evaluating the efficacy of AMY-101 in COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). ARDS, a life-threatening type of lung failure, is a common complication in severe COVID-19 patients.

Amyndas Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of the most advanced C3 complement therapeutics. AMY-101 is a new-generation potent complement inhibitor. The trial is designed to study whether AMY-101 can halt the broad thromboinflammatory response associated with COVID-19. For more information about the Phase 2 AMY-101_SAVE study, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04395456).

Quartesian is a premier resource for Sponsors and CROs who need to get quality results — faster, at a lower cost. They have delivered thousands of CDISC SDTM and ADaM datasets for more than 200 Pharma, biotech, medical device and CRO clients. Quartesian will support Amyndas with EDC technology and Data Management, Biostats, Pharmacovigilance and Medical Writing services to get this study up and running quickly to help people struggling with COVID-19 in the earliest possible time frame.

"Quartesian tremendously values the relationship we have with Amyndas and we look forward to collaborating on this special trial," said Ben Jackson, President and CEO of Quartesian. "This study will help to more thoroughly understand the role of C3 complement inhibitors for the treatment of COVID-19 symptoms and it is an important step in the clinical development of AMY-101. We are grateful to be able to contribute to the management of this global health crisis."

About Quartesian

Quartesian is the "Clinical Data Company", formed to provide customized, insightful data to organizations performing clinical studies. Deep technical expertise pairs with industry experience to provide clinical data services — quickly, efficiently, and at a competitive cost — no matter the size of your business or the phase of your study. At Quartesian, our specialized services teams deliver quality, innovation, and efficiency for over 200 customers across the world. And our reputation for excellence precedes us. Learn more at www.quartesian.com.

