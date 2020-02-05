Quartesian Notches Growth Benchmarks In 2019

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartesian, a multinational Clinical Research Organization (CRO) serving the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries, today announced its 17th consecutive year of increased contract bookings and record revenue for 2019.

"Our clinical data-focused solution strategy continues to gain momentum with strong uptake rates for new services and large contract growth. With more than 200 customers, including 5 of the top 20 life science companies and 4 of the top 10 CROs, Quartesian is expanding its role as a strategic partner to more efficiently power clinical development," said Benjamin Jackson co-founder and CEO of Quartesian. "Both Sponsors and CROs count on their clinical development efforts leading to high quality data and Quartesian has an uncompromising focus on this goal – with efficiency."

Financial highlights of Quartesian's successful 2019 include:

Pipeline growth of 350% from 2016 to 2019

Bookings grew 300% from 2016 to 2019

Annual revenue has grown 250% from 2016 to 2019

45 new clients signed in 2019

17 consecutive years of revenue growth, positive cash flow with no debt

"Quartesian's phenomenal performance yielded a record fiscal 2019," said Soumitra Chowdhury, COO, Quartesian. "Quartesian's vision, experienced employee teams and loyal customer base position us well for 2020 and beyond. Quartesian is the "Clinical Data Company" and combining this expertise with our Pharmacovigilance services gives us the edge to serve our clients better. We are bullish about our opportunities and our ability to continue to expand."

Business Highlights

Corporate and Marketing rebrand with a new website

Employee count has now surpassed 460 and still growing

Launch of Confero Data Visualization and Analytics

Multi-year deal with global medical device company for EDC, Data Management and SAS programming

Pharmacovigilance offering added at request of customers for high quality, expert safety services couple with clinical data

Quartesian is a valued resource for Sponsors and CROs who need the flexibility to add expert SAS and EDC-savvy resources on demand. They have delivered thousands of CDISC SDTM and AdaM datasets while maintaining an unparalleled track record for more than 200 Pharma, biotech, medical device and CRO clients.

About Quartesian

Quartesian was formed in 2003 to provide customized, insightful data to organizations performing clinical studies. Deep technical expertise pairs with industry experience to provide clinical data services — quickly, efficiently, and at a competitive cost — no matter the size of your business or the phase of your study. At Quartesian, our specialized services teams deliver expertise, innovation, and efficiency for projects across the world. And our reputation for excellence precedes us — we've never issued a change order due to an error in estimated cost. Learn more at www.quartesian.com .

