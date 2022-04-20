Quartile announced that it has acquired the complete book of business of Boutique Seller

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartile, the world's largest eCommerce cross channel advertising platform announced that it has acquired the complete book of business of Boutique Seller, a highly-regarded Amazon advertising agency, in an undisclosed agreement. Boutique Seller's clients, which have millions in sales across the gamut of categories on Amazon, will be transitioned to Quartile's comprehensive ad management system.

With offices in the United States and Israel, Boutique Seller has served over 250 Amazon sellers in the last five years. "We started Boutique Seller when Amazon advertising was in its infancy and we set out to specialize in it, ultimately developing a reputation for having deep knowledge in ad optimization on the platform," said Joel Wolh, Boutique Seller CEO and Co-Founder. "Recently, we've seen how competitive it's become for sellers to advertise and that has hurt their profitability. We knew our sellers needed access to more features to efficiently manage their ads. Sellers need to be thinking about display advertising and also cross-channel advertising, both of which Quartile excels at," added Jacob Davis, Boutique Seller's COO and Co-Founder. "With Quartile, our clients will benefit from having the most specialized and effective Amazon advertising algorithm on the market, which is also at the cutting edge of advertising channels that sellers need to be branching out to, such as Amazon DSP and Google Shopping," continued Wolh.

"Since we manage thousands of accounts and some of the world leading brands, absorbing Boutique Seller's business has been seamless so far. Boutique Seller specifically attracted clients that expected a high level of performance from their ads, and they trusted that our platform would help them to add traffic from different sources and also to expand to other marketplaces and countries," said Eduardo Knijnik, Co-Founder of Quartile. "We see brands looking for a multi-channel and multi-country platform and also willing to expand the volume of traffic for the direct to consumer channel," added Knijnik.

"We will remain involved throughout the transition process, and we've been impressed by the personalized service Quartile account managers have given to each of our clients. Going forward we will be working on marketing initiatives together with Quartile and we're excited to help them expand their already significant presence in the Israel market. Quartile allows sellers to focus on the bigger picture strategy both on and off Amazon. For sellers to keep up with the evolving marketplace, they are going to need a partner like Quartile to stay competitive," noted Davis.

About Quartile:

Founded in 2016, Quartile is an artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered ad optimization platform for e-commerce brands and sellers.Quartile's proprietary algorithms make real-time decisions based on accurate data for improved performance and growth. With the acquisition of Sidecar, a performance marketing technology provider for e-retailers, Quartile became the world's largest eCommerce cross channel advertising platform with more than U$ 2 billion under management, 6,000+ clients across 26 countries, and more than 300 employees.

For more information visit: www.quartile.com.

